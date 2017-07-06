Interview with Krishen Iyer of Quick Link Marketing

An expert in digital marketing, technical development, and client interfacing, Krishen Iyer‘s unique professional skill set aligns perfectly with the demands of his role with Quick Link Marketing, now known as Managed Benefits Services. As an online partner with the California-based company, Iyer utilizes his exceptional talents to foster the productive and collaborative work environment the company requires to carry out its key business goals and objectives — all while connecting companies specializing in lead generation with firms seeking highly effective marketing solutions.

Where did the idea come from for Quick Link Marketing/Managed Benefits Services?

With previous experience in a wide range of roles within the marketing industry, it was quite obvious to us that firms in need of a specific kind of marketing solution were devoting far more time and energy than necessary in search of the ideal lead-generation company. We simply came up with an idea for a company we felt would fill a clear area of need within our industry.

What qualities are most important in predicting future entrepreneurial success?

I’ve worked with countless entrepreneurs over the years, and a general sense of open-mindedness seems to be the one quality the most successful entrepreneurs have in common. Entrepreneurs have to be willing to listen to new ideas and diverse viewpoints to make informed and sound decisions, especially when it comes to ensuring the future success of their entrepreneurial endeavor.

What motivates you each day?

My position allows me to work closely with clients seeking a specific marketing solution, so I am motivated by the opportunity to provide such a useful service to our clients through the application of my professional experience and expertise.

Would you do anything differently if you were to start again? Is so, what?

Throughout my professional career, I’ve always taken great pride in my work ethic and have invested lots of time and energy into every project I’ve taken on over the years. While I certainly don’t regret any of the hard work I’ve put in, I do wish I had taken better advantage of my time away from work to spend more recreational time in places like Big Sur, which has been more or less shut down for the past few years in order to repair all the damage done by landslides in the area.

What is the one thing you do over and over as a professional and recommend everyone else do?

I firmly believe in the value of a collaborative work environment, so I’ve made a concerted effort to create such an environment in any way possible, including through the use of both traditional and non-traditional team-building exercises.

How do you overcome the challenges you encounter as a professional?

I prefer to lean on previous professional experiences when encountering a new challenge. Whether it is my own previous experiences or the experiences of a colleague, there is always valuable perspective to be gained through a review of past experiences in dealing with a challenge.

What is one business hint that you’re willing to give away to our readers?

Sometimes the best leaders are those who are most willing to cede control to others; effective leaders understand the benefits of seeking input from and empowering others during the decision-making process. We all have our areas of expertise, and the best leaders are sufficiently confident and self-aware to always involve others in processes involving critical business decisions.

What people have influenced you and might be of interest to others?

Whenever I’m not working on a project, I’m most likely reading under a well-shaded tree in one of our local parks. Since my favorite author is Stephen King, I’ve been deeply influenced by his work and his insights — which he outlined in detail in “On Writing: A Memoir on the Craft” — on how to best refine the skills needed to excel in one’s craft, whatever that craft might be.