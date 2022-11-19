How to Use a Bonus to Play Blackjack Online

Pop into any casino, and you will surely find a wealth of casino bonuses out there. While most can be used to play slots, there are a couple that is ideally suited for blackjack players. Find out what these can do for you as we delve deeper into the process behind claiming online blackjack bonuses at top casino sites.

Option 1: General Casino Deposit Bonuses

There are generally two types of internet casino bonuses you can use on blackjack. The first of these is the conventional casino deposit bonus. These include welcome bonuses, redeposit deals, and more. They will typically offer you a stack of cash when you deposit it into your account. Armed with this, you can then use your bonus balance to play blackjack online and potentially win real money from it.

Option 2: Table Game Bonuses

The second type of bonus you can use on blackjack games is the table games bonus. Now, this may be dedicated exclusively to live casino games, it may be eligible for use on RNG (random number generator) blackjack games, or you can use it on all table games at a casino. The main difference here is that you cannot use the bonus on slots or non-table games. It is, in a sense, primed for blackjack gameplay.

How to Claim the Bonus

Once you have found a bonus that you like the look of, how do you go about using it? If the bonus was a deposit offer, you would need to deposit to claim the deal. If it was a no-deposit bonus, it would likely be triggered automatically. In some cases, you may be required to enter promo bonus codes or opt-in to claim blackjack bonuses. You can often do this on the banking page by contacting customer support or checking your offers under your account settings.

Checking the Terms and Conditions

There are a few other things you need to do before you start splashing your blackjack bonus cash on casino games. For starters, check the terms and conditions attached to the offer. You want to make sure that your bonus is worth a decent chunk of change and yet has low minimum deposit limits, high win caps (if any), and exceptionally low wagering requirements. These are a must for any top blackjack bonus worth it’s salt.

Game Eligibility Explained

There is one final thing you’ll need to look for a blackjack bonus, and it is kind of important. You want to make sure that the bonus you claim can be used on a broad array of blackjack games. The way to check this is to look at the game eligibility list. This will tell you whether you can claim and use the bonus on blackjack games, and more importantly, which ones. Live dealer, RNG games, or specific blackjack titles. The game eligibility terms will also tell you which games (if any) are ineligible for use with the bonus.