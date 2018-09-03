How to Keep your Car Running for a Million Miles or More

Most people get a new car every 3 or 4 years. For some, that is just not financially viable. There are those that need to have their vehicles running long after the car loan is paid off. This means putting 100,000, 200,000 and even 1 million miles on their car. With a little tender loving care and these tips, you too can keep your automobile humming along a lot longer.

Some people might think it’s impossible to put a million or more miles on any vehicle. The truth is many people have proven it to be possible. One such person is Irv Gordon, who has set the Guinness World record for driving more than 3 million miles in his classic 1966 Volvo. That is equal to driving to the moon and back about six times. While you might get sick of owning the same car for 50 years, you might want to drive if for 10 years without major mechanical problems, and that’s entirely possible.

Vintage Cuban Automobiles Might Actually Have the Real Record

While Irv Gordan has the official record for the most miles on one car, some Cuban’s are sure to contest it. There are rumors of 1950’s vintage Oldsmobile’s and Chevrolet’s in the Caribbean island that have over 4 million miles. The point is, if you love your vehicle and take care of it, it will love you back for years and years. Here are some basic tips that will keep your car going longer than you ever imagined.

Keep Your Car Well Maintained

It sounds simple, but regular automobile maintenance is the key to keeping a vehicle running for thousands of miles. So exactly how do you do this? It’s about getting out the service manual and faithfully following it. After all, who knows more about your car than the manufacturer that built it?

This means checking for each everyday item that needs to be attended to. If the manufacturer recommends changing the oil every 3,000 miles, then don’t cheat, get it changed every 3K miles. If the transmission fluid should be replaced every 30,000 miles then make sure you get it serviced.

It sounds like common sense, but so many people fail to service their vehicles regularly. Although this might seem more expensive in the short run, it will actually save you money down the road. Remember, most older cars are cheaper to insure, and you don’t need to carry comprehensive insurance once it’s paid off. Older vehicles are cheaper to insure because their replacement value has gone down so much. This is another cost saving reason to keep your car going as long as you can.

Service Your Vehicle with an Authorized Mechanic

Not all mechanics are the same, and a bad one can do damage to your vehicle. One way to find a trusted shop is through AAA. They have a list of top mechanics throughout the United States. Make sure the shop specializes in your type of vehicle. Some places specialize in Foreign vehicles and others more standard American brands like Ford and Chevrolet. Another big tip is making sure any mechanic that repairs your car uses factory authorized parts. Cheap replacement parts could cost you a lot of money in the long run.

Use Synthetic Oil

A great way to give your car a shot at 1 million miles or more is to use synthetic oil. While it is more expensive, it will keep your car’s engine running smoothly. Over time, it’s actually cheaper to use synthetic oil because it will keep your car performing for a lot longer.

Use the Right Type of Fuel

If your car takes premium gas, make sure you put it in. Don’t put in lower octane gas that might harm your engine over the long-run. More expensive gasoline has additives that protect your vehicle more from wear and tear. It can also protect your fuel injection system from premature damage.

Drive Smart

This lap tip is important. Don’t trash your car and drive it every day like it’s the final lap of the Indianapolis 500. This means slow and normal acceleration, turns and braking. If you don’t think this works, look at all the grandma’s out there with 30-year-old plus cars. They drive slow and boring, and their automobiles last a long time.

With these proven tips, you too can drive your car for a million miles or more.