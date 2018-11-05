How To Drive Safely Through Dangerous Weather Conditions

If you live in Canada, there’s no doubt that you’ve been subject to dangerous weather conditions more than once. On top of the heavy snow that hits during the winter months, there are also regular periods of heavy rain and fog. As Canadians, we know that staying home during poor weather conditions is often unrealistic, so here are some tips to help you drive safely when the roads are tough.

1. Driving In Heavy Rain

If the weather calls for heavy rain, the most important thing is to make sure that your windshield wipers and headlights are working well. Your headlights will help you see through the rain, and will also help other drivers see you.

Drive cautiously during periods of heavy rain, as it can be difficult to see lanes on the road, and the road itself may be slippery. Avoid puddles that could cause your vehicle to hydroplane and spin out of control. If the rain is so heavy that you cannot see more than 10 feet in front of you, pull over and wait for it to pass.

2. Driving In The Snow

If you’re going to take your car out during snow, make sure that you have winter tires on your vehicle. It’s safer, and you could get a discount on your car insurance from a site such as Insurance Hotline. Check with your current provider or compare your current insurance with other leading automobile insurance providers on the market to make sure you’re getting the best rate possible.

Heavy snow could also mean black ice, so it’s important to leave ample room between your vehicle and other drivers on the road. When stopping your vehicle in snowy conditions, come to a slow stop to give yourself time, in case your vehicle starts to slide or skid on the road.

3. Driving Through Fog

The most common misconception about driving through the fog is that turning on your high beams will help you see. In fact, foggy conditions reflect light, and will actually make it much more difficult for you to see what’s going on on the road. Use your low beams and slow down so that you stay safe on the road and don’t hinder the visibility of other drivers. If your vehicle comes with fog lights, only use them when the fog is especially heavy to avoid blinding the drivers ahead or behind you.

The best thing that you can do to ensure your safety during difficult weather conditions, outside of preparing your vehicle and driving defensively has proactive automobile insurance. Make sure that you are always covered extensively, especially if you live in an area with tough weather conditions. Test out your brakes before you get onto any major highway, and make sure that your car has enough traction to stay safe on the road. When driving in heavy snow, always drive slower than usual, paying particular attention to turns and stops so you can get to your destination safely!