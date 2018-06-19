How SEO Audits Can Help Your Company Grow

There is a collective belief that we have successfully entered the 4th Industrial revolution. While the first one was based around the steam engine, the second around electricity, the third around electronics and IT and the fourth one seeks to build upon it and bring forth a digital revolution. The effects, both immediate and long-term will be felt by consumers, customers and companies alike. It is for this reason that it has become even more crucial that companies understand how important it is that they stand out from the rest of the competition.

It is true that the latest surge in the digital revolution means that companies will always have to come up with new and intriguing ways to retain their customers and simultaneously keep their growth projection upwards. One of the important tools that have recently emerged that can undoubtedly end up adding a lot of value to your company is Search Engine Optimization. But despite all the obvious benefits of SEO, extracting maximum benefit from this feature can be a challenge.

One reliable method of meeting this challenge is through an SEO audit. For businesses, it is crucial that they run regular website audits to understand where they stand which would enable them to come up with better strategies that would potentially allow them to maintain their presence on Google and other search engines. You can easily find a good and free SEO audit tool that will aid you to evaluate your company’s digital presence.

So, how exactly do SEO Audits help businesses and how they can end up being the difference between a company’s digital success and failure? Find out below:

SEO 101

Think of an SEO Audit as an exceptional proofreader that performs a thorough analysis of your entire digital content. Most of all the SEO Audits are based around 3 important elements i.e.

Technical

This includes SEO tactics, checking databases, hosting as well as mobile compatibility. These forms of checks allow a company to get an insight on how they’re website is perceived by the public on their devices.

Content

This one focuses more on the content of your website itself rather than the technical aspects. Links, Metadata as well as website usability are the features that are thoroughly checked for. This allows a company to know whether the content on their website is clearly viewable by their audience or do they face any discrepancies.

Links

This can be thought of as a part of the Content aspect, but it is of immense importance that the links on your website are functioning correctly. Imagine if you’re a brand that sells a particular product or service. How much loss would your company be incurring if the link that directs your customers to the page where they can buy that product/service was broken? Or what if the link that directs them to video description of your product/service was broken? Not only would it leave your customer unsatisfied, but it would also be jeopardizing your sales.

How Good Is The Content?

One of the tried and tested methods that any company can follow to ensure ultimate success with the clients is to put themselves in the shoes of their client’s ad try and visualize what their expectations are. Not only would it allow them to understand these needs in a better way, but it would also lend them a perspective into whether they have been successful or not in meeting those needs.

The Conversion Potential

Once you get a customer on your website, you want them to end up buying your product/service. If there are an excessive number of customers not following through with a purchase, it might be beneficial for you to conduct an SEO audit to get to the root of the problem and make the necessary changes.