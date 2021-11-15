5 Gift Ideas For A Dog’s Birthday Party

Is this your first invite to a dog’s birthday party? Are you clueless about what you can gift your friend’s dog baby? You’re not alone! People who aren’t dog parents are often confused about what a dog needs. Fret not! Here are five great gift ideas for a dog that both the furball as well as the parents will love!

Dog Kennel

Give the man of the hour a home upgrade with a swanky new dog kennel. A sturdy, spacious, and comfortable dog kennel is what every dog needs to thrive. Not only does it promote time outdoors, but it also makes for a well-rested dog with sound sleep at night. A Kennel is a great way to make a dog adventurous and nurture its natural exploratory spirit. It also makes your furry friend more independent. So if you notice a kennel missing in your neighbour’s backyard, it’s time you gift their fur baby a home he can call his own. My Dog Supplies has the most functional and comfortable kennels for dogs that making owning one and using one a thorough pleasure. It is your one-stop shop for great kennels for dogs of all sizes and breeds.

Collar

Suit up the birthday boy with a smart collar or bow. Choose a comfortable strap made of soft cotton or silk. A collar is a key to a well-dressed dog for occasions such as Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Halloween. You could throw in a matching shirt or dress for the dog parent so they’re both colour coordinated. This gift is going to win more than one heart, for sure!

Chewies

Who doesn’t love delicious treats on their birthday? Many reputed pet food brands have canine snack bars packed with nutrition. They balance a healthy portion of protein, fat, and carbs, making it the perfect meal or snack for a dog. Choose variants from brands like Drools, Royal Canin, Acana, and more. There are suitable options for different breeds. It is wise to check with the birthday boy’s parents for any possible allergies or preferences they may have concerning his diet. Nonetheless, once the research is out of the way, Chewies make for a great birthday gift for dogs!

Play Balls

Fetch is the all-time favourite game of dogs. No dog can have enough balls to play with. So if you’re celebrating a doggo who is always on the move, a set of dog-friendly fetch balls is a great idea. Pick up a variety of different sizes so your four-legged friend is covered for pool play, sand play, and a run in the park.

Self-Care Products

There’s not a dog in the world who doesn’t love rolling in the mush, jumping into a puddle, and messing themselves ever so often. Dog parents can never have enough shampoos, powders, and self-care products for their pet babies. You can never go wrong with a hamper of bathroom goodies for a furry friend’s birthday. It is a good idea to check for any preferred brands or products that suit the little man before your major haul. Visit a reputed retail store to enjoy a variety of goodies to choose from including shampoos, fur conditioners, perfumes, and more. It helps if you live in a city that’s known to be a pet lover’s paradise, like San Francisco .

We hope these pet gifts have got you sorted for all the dog birthday parties you attend in the future!