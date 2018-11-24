A New Game Changer in the Czech iGaming Market

One of the industry leading companies is set to fight off competition and launch itself into the highly competitive and much regulated Czech Republic’s Online Casino market.

Nektan Casinos is a worldwide online platform as well as a service provider in the online casino industry. The company is responsible for International white label as well as B2B gaming software and services in different parts of the globe. They are easily found in Asia, Europe, and the United States.

Global Gaming Platform

The company has been in the industry for the past 4 years and has enjoyed significant growth and prosperity since its inception in 2014. Moreover, the company is an international technology company that is listed on the London Stock Exchange. Its headquarters is found in the tiny state of Gibraltar, but expansion has seen its opening other relevant offices in India, the US, and the UK.

The company has set itself as a swift business, simple to work with as well as dedicated to making sure that its partners get world-class services.

Furthermore, Nektan casinos are proud to be at the forefront of social responsibility, the duty of care and compliance, fully committed to entering all newly regulated markets.

New Venture

The online company is delighted to join other companies in the market and set itself as a leader in an industry that is mostly dominated by large companies.

Many of the games that are available perform very well in markets that are regulated. Everyone at the company is extremely excited and looks forward to giving their all. Additionally, they are looking forward to expanding their market base in the entire Czech Republic.

While doing this, they are ready to update the markets. They will launch their full portfolio of games. This will enhance the online activities as well as supplementing their promotional tools, increasing engagements through in-game tournaments, missions, cash races and much more.

The company is set to deliver cutting-edge global casino solutions. The global services are supported and intertwined by the best-in-class proprietary technologies.

Growing Market

The company’s decision to venture into the Czech Republic market has been boosted by many factors. Favorable conditions include the availability of a ready and hungry market, a fast-growing market as well as having new jurisdictions.

There is a gap that needs to be filled, and the company is ready to step up and play a significant role in this new country.

Furthermore, the games on the site are live and in absolute compliance with the set rules and regulations of the Czech Republic. Since 1st January 2017, the state introduced a new Gambling Act that regulated the industry. Since then, online platforms have generated a huge sum of capital to the economy as well as the casino companies.

Nektan Casinos is set to invest more in the coming months to achieve its full potential in the Czech Republic market. As things stand, only a few multinational casino companies operate in this country. The entry of Nektan Casinos into this market is mainly thought to be a pioneering movement that will pave the way for the entrance of other casinos.