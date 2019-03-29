Access to Free Online Content and Other Stuff for College Students

One of the first things college students learn is how to save money by taking advantages of free products and services. Many of these are available online to registered college students, who can enjoy free Amazon Prime, free food and free movies. Some programs require proof of registration at a college or university, others do not. One doesn’t even require user registration.

Free Amazon Prime With Prime Student

College students can get six months of free service with Amazon Prime Student. This includes the program’s free two-day shipping, unlimited Prime books, and unlimited photo storage. It also comes with access to Amazon Lightning deals. After the promotion, there’s a discount rate for students, and students can cancel the subscription if they don’t want to pay for the service. The program requires a .edu email address or proof of enrollment in a college course taught in the U.S., Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.

Free Movies Online

Showbox is a free entertainment application designed for tablets and smartphones. It runs on the Android OS and offers free streaming of HD Movies and TV Shows. This easy-to-use, hassle-free app doesn’t require an account or registration. Just go to the site, pick the desired content and enjoy.

Free Microsoft Office

Current college students can get a free version of Office 365 Education. It includes an online version of Office ad-free productivity apps for assistance with research and collaboration. A valid school email is required at registration. AutoDesk provides many software programs and a 6-month access LastPass subscription to safeguard passwords and personal data.

Free Museum Admission

Many museums offer free or highly discounted student admission on certain days. Call the museum and ask what programs are available to save money. It can be a real treat learning for free–especially after paying hefty tuition.

Free Food Campus

Free Food Campus gives students information on events that feed students for free. Hungry college students have created apps to help other kids find free food on campus. While the site doesn’t yet cover every campus, it’s worth checking out.

There are many ways to save, especially if a student lives in a college town. There are likely to be discounts on everything from lunch specials to clothing at the local mall. Keep an eye out and search for local deals.