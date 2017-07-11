Fitness coach and personal trainer Dale Parducci Interview

Dale Parducci embarked on his athletic journey during early childhood. Growing up in Toms River, New Jersey, he played multiple sports. During high school, he began thinking regarding fitness and health. By 21, he integrated everyday fitness into his life as a mechanism of balance. He also realized he wanted to help others attain fitness, health, and balance as a career. He does this via Parducci Fitness, designing diet and exercise training regimens for people at all levels of fitness. He also provides in-person and online personal training sessions.

Q: What do you tell people who are just beginning a program to get in shape?

A: First, that it’s really about getting healthy, not just getting “in shape.” Exercise alone won’t give you true fitness. A person has to change the way they think. They have to change what they eat and how they eat. True fitness is a way of life.

Q: I read recently that you never reuse part of one client’s program for another. Is that true? Why?

A: That’s exactly right. No two people are the same, so their fitness programs shouldn’t be either. The first thing I have a client do is a complete a questionnaire that describes their athletic experiences, current activity levels, goals, medical and injury history, food allergies and preferences. With that in front of me, I design a custom diet and fitness program for that person. I try to capitalize on what they love to take the “work” out of the workout.

Q: So, if I love tennis or rollerblading, that goes on my program?

A: Exactly! By using activities a person enjoys, it makes it easier for them to get started and stay committed.

Q: Speaking of commitments, I see you in some magazines and ads lately. I know you participate in fitness competitions, too. How do you find the time for all of that and training, too?

A: No one committed to their goals “finds” time for things. I make time for this stuff because they are all important to me. I make time to help people because I want them to have good health. I make time for my training because I respect my body and my health. I make time to compete because it’s important to have a productive outlet for my training. The modeling – I enjoy the aesthetic aspect and the art of it.

Q: What is one thing you encourage everyone to do that isn’t fitness-related?

A: (laughs) Well, I’m a closet nerd so, read. It is for fitness though – mental fitness. Engaging your mind matters, too. Exercise your brain.

Q: What are your favorite subjects to read?

A: Mostly medical and exercise-related topics. I’m the guy who is not buying anatomy books for a college course. Biomechanics and biokinetics interest me. Physiology, too.

Q: I’ll have to check those sections at the bookstore. Thank you for your time today.

A: You’re welcome. Thank you for the opportunity to talk about health.