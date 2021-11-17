European Poker Tour (EPT) Will Make A Return In December In Prague After 2 Years

After 2 years of waiting, the European Poker Tour (EPT) is finally here! Ever since the final EPT event took place in 2019, poker enthusiasts from Europe have been deprived of this wonderful manifestation and it’s safe to say they’ve missed it a lot. The main reason why EPT wasn’t held during the last two years is, of course, the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, the situation is a lot better now in Europe and Prague is ready to host the event this year. Here’s everything you need to know about the European Poker Tour in Prague.

When And Where Will The EPT Take Place?

This is the question most European poker enthusiasts have and we've got the answers. EPT Prague will take place from Dec 8 to 18 and will be held at the Hilton Hotel Prague. A classy venue for a classy tournament. It's safe to say that the Hilton Hotel will provide all the players and guests with impeccable conditions and allow them to enjoy this beautiful game.

The Events

Now, even though PokerStars hasn’t published the full schedule for the EPT in Prague, they told the press that the €10K EPT High Roller the €1,100 EPT National events will take place in Prague this year. This will bring a lot of experienced poker players to this wonderful city in December. Of course, the €5,300 Main Event will also be held this year and will begin on Dec 13. In case you can’t afford to play at the main event, don’t worry, there will be other, smaller events. The EPT is a rather popular event and the experts from PokerStars expect to see people from all parts of Europe. It’s safe to say that Prague will be heaven for poker enthusiasts in December.

Rules And Regulations Regarding COVID-19

The situation with COVID-19 is a little bit better in Europe now, but the organizers of this event had to set strict rules and regulations regarding the virus. What does this mean exactly? Even though other tournaments require the players and guests to be vaccinated to attend, the EPT won’t impose this on their guests. However, players and guests will have to deliver a vaccination certificate or a negative COVID test to attend the event. Also, all the attendees will have to wear masks while on the premises.

The fact that the EPT will be held in Prague is wonderful news for every poker enthusiast from Europe. However, for this event to be successful, it has to be held in safe conditions. Therefore, if you plan on attending, as a guest or as a player, you have to follow the COVID-19 rules.