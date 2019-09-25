The Dangers of Modern Technology

We all know how much technology has changed our lives in the last decade and more.

We now can connect with anyone we want, anywhere in the world in an instant. We see the dawn of the age of driverless cars. Our homes are becoming smart, and we can control all the appliances in our homes with our smartphones. It feels like all the science fiction we imagined is now becoming a reality.

The thing is, there are also dangers that we need to be aware of with all this technology.

Mobile Device Addiction

Mobile device addiction is now a global concern, and our children are feeling the most significant impact. The compulsive use of mobile devices has begun to affect school, work, and even relationships.

In today’s world, it seems that virtual relationships are more important than real-life ones. It’s become normal to see people sitting together at a table, completely oblivious to each other, focusing only on their phones.

The overuse of cellphones has led to an increase in anxiety, depression, stress, and loneliness.

Increase in Road Accidents

Another more fatal repercussion of using mobile devices is the increase in road accidents. Thousands of people have already died because the driver of a car was too busy looking at the screen of a mobile device rather than paying attention to the road. Personal injury claim lawyers have got their hands full of litigations against drivers who were distracted by mobile devices while driving.

Increase in Crime

We love to post pictures of our vacations – as they happen. And most of us don’t bother to check our profile settings on our social media accounts. If we have a public profile, anyone can come and check what we are doing.

It is precisely this obsession with social media and giving details about our personal lives that have led to an increase in crime. Criminals are continually trawling social media sites to check for when you may be out next. And then they step in and help themselves to all your valuables in your home.

What is worse, if a burglary goes wrong, you might end up losing more than just your possessions.

Loss of Privacy

One of the biggest scandals in the last two years was how the personal information of millions of Facebook users had been leaked to a third-party political data analysis company.

Why the world was surprised by this revelation is a mystery. After all, every time you surf the internet using a search engine, data is collected on you. For so many years now, technology companies have been collecting data on you – your personal life, professional life, and everything in between.

Over-Reliance on Technology

It may be that we have become a little too reliant on technology. If there is a sudden internet outage, we all fly into a panic. We cannot function without our appliances and devices. There are stories of children (and many adults too) having a breakdown when they are separated from their favorite devices.

The Loss of Interaction with Other Humans

The most significant impact on technology can be seen in our interactions with other people. We seem to have lost our social connections, having traded them in for virtual relationships. Loved ones sitting right beside us are ignored, while online friends whom we barely know are being courted on the internet.

While it is true that technology has made our lives more convenient, however, we need to understand that technology is there for us to use, but not something we should become dependent on.