What kind of Cyber Crimes Can I Be Charged with in Tampa, Florida?

Cybercrime is the fastest growing crime in Tampa, Florida. Thanks to technology, the scope of these crimes are evolving at record speeds. Florida Statute §815.06 defines cybercrime as computer-related crimes.

Categorized under two classifications, the first is intellectual property, and the second is individual users and systems. As criminal crimes, the level of punishment reflects the classification, technique, and the severity of damages to an organization or person.

These offenses are taken seriously by state and federal governments, and prosecutors seek the harshest penalties.

Intellectual Property Corruption

For most organizations or individual enterprises, intellectual property is what sets them apart from the competition. It could involve trade designs or brand strategies supported by customized data, software, and program applications that are unique and vital to the firm’s operations.

The intent here is to damage, destroy, and gain unlawful access to intellectual property. Most of us know this type of behavior as hacking. The component used to trigger the damage is generally some form of a computer virus.

Computer Users and Systems Compromised

These two elements have a broad definition involving a computer system comprised of a device (s), networks (collective devices), and support mechanisms connected to programmable functions for workflow instructions, data storage and retrieval, and content security.

Generally, the hacker is looking to disable or block the internal functions that control access to data management and distribution within a business environment.

One of the most notorious threats to public companies, government, and industrial systems is ransomware. The name fits. Computer access is held hostage until the ransom is paid.

Phishing

Cyber theft obtains personal identity information, such as a person’s name, birth dates, or state identification (driver’s license). It’s an electronic form of identity theft.

If the information is acquired through unauthorized access of public records (data breach), the charge becomes more severe with harsher penalties. Fraudulent emails or marketing campaigns request personal information or credit card numbers promising award deliveries or threatening monetary demands.

Cyberstalking

Cyberstalking is a patterned behavior using electronic devices and computerized programs to deliver verbal or nonverbal threats to persons, family members, or individuals associated with the primary person.

Posting derogatory information to cause emotional distress or the fear of harm is a crime.

Electronic monitoring or tracking a person’s physical movement’s or e-mobile activities is an invasion of privacy.

Punishment for Cybercrimes

Cyberstalking under Florida Statute §784.048 is a first-degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to 12 months in jail and up to a $1000 fine. Depending on the circumstances, the crime can be moved to a felony charge.

Aggravated cyberstalking (credible threat) is a felony of the third degree punishable by up to five years in prison and up to a $5000 fine.

Phishing refers to Florida Statute §817.568 describing the illegal use of personal information. Penalties consider value measurements, the number of individual identities captured, and the entity source.

Incriminating factors determine the activity of this crime as a misdemeanor or a serious felony.

Punishment includes restitution, jail-time of one to over 20 years, and fines per incident could exceed $10,000.

Did you know there's a statute of limitations for this crime?

If you have been charged with cybercrime, the intent must be proven. The basis of the charges against the accused hacker is knowingly accessing information without permission using some form of a computer.