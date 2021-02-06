The cost of bone marrow transplantation

Hematopoietic cell transplantation, or bone marrow transplant, is used for the treatment of a variety of conditions, including cancer. It allows replacing damaged or destroyed hematopoietic cells with healthy ones.

What is treated with bone marrow transplantation?

The primary indication for bone marrow transplant is the treatment of blood diseases, especially leukemia. Bone marrow transplantation is essential for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myeloid leukemia.

Bone marrow transplantation also plays an important role in the treatment of congenital blood diseases. Bone marrow transplant is the only treatment option for thalassemia, known as Mediterranean anemia, sickle cell anemia, and some other rare blood disorders.

Oncological diseases are also treated with bone marrow transplantation. Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma tops the list, followed by other refractory or recurrent diseases, including recurrent Hodgkin’s lymphoma. For patients with such diagnoses, bone marrow transplantation is the only chance for recovery.

TOP hospitals in the world to undergo bone marrow transplantation in

Here’s a list of hospitals that were rated the best for bone marrow transplantation:

University Hospital Heidelberg Charite University Hospital Berlin University Hospital Frankfurt am Main University Hospital of Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich University Hospital Oldenburg University Hospital Duesseldorf University Hospital Erlangen

In these hospitals, bone marrow transplantation is carried out exclusively following international quality standards.

How bone marrow transplantation is carried out?

The procedure of bone marrow transplantation is carried out in several stages.

Harvesting stem cells from the bone marrow. The bone marrow is then processed to remove bone fragments and fat. To increase the chances of successful transplantation, the patient receives chemotherapy and, sometimes, high-dose radiation therapy. Their goal is to destroy as many pathological cells as possible. Stem cells are introduced through a catheter into the recipient’s blood. They settle in the bone marrow, where they begin to develop and multiply.

The procedure can last from 1 to 2 hours. The duration varies depending on the volume of stem cells injected.

The transplantation is usually performed 1-3 days after the completion of preparatory treatment. Before the stem cell infusion, drugs are administered to reduce side effects such as nausea, chills, and fever.

About 15 days after the transplant, the bone marrow recovers and begins to produce blood cells, including white blood cells. This regeneration phase lasts 2-3 weeks.

The cost of bone marrow transplantation

Transplantation is a complex and costly procedure. The cost of bone marrow transplantation depends on the diagnosis and stage of the disease, on the general health condition of the patient, and the presence of concomitant diseases.

The cost of bone marrow transplantation in Germany is in the range of 195,000-291,368 EUR. In Turkey it is in the range of 97,002-198,443 EUR; in Israel, it is in the range of 100,000-150,000 EUR.

Does the price of bone marrow transplantation depend on the need of the donor search?

The patient’s relatives can become bone marrow donors. This can also be an unrelated person, selected according to certain compatibility parameters. This type of bone marrow transplantation is called allogeneic.

In autologous transplantation, the patient’s blood cells are used.

In addition to the type of transplant, the cost of bone marrow transplantation will depend on the need to find a donor.

Undergoing bone marrow transplantation during the lockdown

Bone marrow transplantation experience should be comfortable, not stressful.

The medical tourism company Booking Health makes the treatment at top hospitals in the world easy and accessible. You don’t need to think about whether you will be allowed to go abroad for treatment during the lockdown. Booking Health facilitates the process of receiving a medical visa even if the embassy is closed because of the pandemic.

Besides, the cost of treatment with Booking Health is favorable due to the absence of additional fees. To undergo bone marrow transplantation, leave a request on the Booking Health website, and you’ll get full information about your treatment.