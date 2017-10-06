Complaint Service Returns 10m

AskGamblers has reached yet another milestone and surpassed everyone’s expectations. Namely, this online casino portal has managed to return a whopping $10,000,000 of delayed and unfairly declined or confiscated money to players so far – all through their Casino Complaint Service! For the sake of comparison, just at the beginning of 2017 the total amount of recovered money equaled $8.8 million.

Numbers Don’t Lie

From 2009, when the Casino Complaint Service was launched, the aim of the portal remained the same – to recover players’ confiscated cash. What’s more, AskGamblers’ popularity has been growing ever since. In fact, AskGamblers’ customer support team has by now helped almost 6,000 players get their money back, through the Casino Complaint Service. Not to mention, that number is only expected to continue to grow.

As the Head of Customer Support and Complaints Team at AskGamblers, Dimitar Dimitrov, has recently commented: “$10 million is an enormous success, and we’re already marching towards new milestones. If players have experienced any issues and are interested in submitting their own casino complaint, they should not hesitate to contact us. Consult the Complaint Guidelines first and provide as many details as possible, we’ll initiate the conversation between you and the casino.”

How Does the Complaint Service Work?

Since AskGamblers acts as an unbiased mediator between the player and the casino, players are strongly advised to stick to the Casino Complaint Guidelines in case they run into any kind of problems with a casino brand.

Here’s how it works: the player needs to pick an option that best describes their type of problem with the casino in question, then read through the frequently asked questions in case the issue can be solved differently, and, if not, proceed to fill out the form. Then, AskGamblers customer support team will review the submission and ensure to remain impartial, transparent and fair.

About AskGamblers

Officially the Best Casino Website in 2017 by iGaming Business, AskGamblers is an online gambling portal with integrity for players and affiliate programs and is also providing information to players who seek help for gambling addiction. AskGamblers offers the most trusted, unbiased casino, game, and bonus reviews. Dedicated to guiding players to a safe gambling experience, the portal also features real player opinions and ratings highly valuable in the community.

AskGamblers Casino Complaints Service /AGCCS/ was originally designed and implemented back in July 2009 with a goal to deliver a fair, honest and independent complaints resolution service between players and online casinos. Through these five and a half years after its launch AskGamblers Casino Complaints Service became more and more popular among online casino players who recognized it as a trusted and efficient method to get their problem with a casino sorted out on time.

Currently, we consider AskGamblers Casino Complaints Service as one of the most popular and successful mediation service worldwide with processing over a thousand players complaints on a yearly basis and recovering millions of unpaid or unjustly confiscated money from online gamblers.