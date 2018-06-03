As far as marketing goes, there are a lot of efforts that brands have to put into their strategies to attract new customers. That can be especially tough if you’re trying to build up a new customer base or if you’re trying to build a loyal customer base. There are certain strategies that essential to ensuring that you always have a customer base that will identify closely with your brand.

Things like a distinct brand logo, a mascot and perhaps most importantly a memorable slogan that perfectly captures the spirit of your entire brand is what shapes a perfect marketing strategy. Coming up with the perfect slogan is easier said than done considering how difficult it can be to devise words that instantly make the customers think of your brand. This is a task that no ordinary slogan maker can accomplish as it requires a thorough understanding of the brand.

So, here are some tips that can end up being incredibly useful when designing your own slogan for a new product or brand launch.

Short and Simple

When it comes to brand slogans, shorter is better. Take examples of Nike’s “Just Do It,” Redbull’s “Redbull Gives You Wings” or L’Oreal’s “Because You’re Worth It.” All of these brands represent completely different products and services. However, all of them perfectly capture their respective purpose. And they fulfill that without getting into any sort of long and arduous detail. Short sentences that are able to present a realistic picture of what a brand is and what the customer can expect are the best way to go. This is a tried and tested tip that never fails.

Consistency

It is important that you realize that slogans do not exist in a vacuum. Your slogan exists as an effective tool that’ll eventually compliment your existing brand name as well as the brand logo. Make sure that there is a sense of consistency that exists between all these three. If you’re going for a pro-environment slogan while having a traditional car as your logo then you’re not only sending out a contradicting message, you’re confusing the customers about what you stand for.

Sending out mixed and unclear signals is the worst thing that can happen to a brand. No matter how good your brand is or how good or catchy our slogan is, you’re setting it up for eventual failure if it lacks any proper consistency.

Stand Out

Unless you’re bringing something truly unique and revolutionary, it is likely that you’ll have a lot of competitors in the market. And all of those competitors have their own slogans to attract customers. The key to success is to stand out from the rest of the competition and come up with a slogan that effortlessly stands out while reflecting why your brand is the best choice that a customer could make.

Target Audience

Understand your target audience and design your slogan accordingly. Not only will this make it possible for your slogan to gain popularity but it will actually complement the success of your brand. The success of your slogan depends heavily on how it manages to resonate with the people you’re trying to attract using that slogan.