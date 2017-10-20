Casinos in Sydney Doubles Since Macau’s Corruption Crackdown

As the action in gambling in Macau continues to decline, the Australian gambling scene is getting very exciting. It seems that since the government crackdown on corruption in Macau, the high roller action has headed to Australia. The number of Asian players who have visited Australian gambling resorts has more than doubled.

This traffic has resulted in Australian casinos reorganizing themselves to cater for the high roller action. The local demand for high roller games is also on the rise. An increase in personal affluence has led to a dramatic increase in demand for high quality good from the citizen of Sidney.

Most of the big casino operators are giving their operations major renovations. The casino operators are investing amounts going into the hundreds of millions of Australian Dollars. This money is giving their establishments a make-over. The expected income has prompted some of the top Australian land based and the best casino online sites to undergo demergers. Such action is enabling the operators to manage their businesses more efficiently.

New casinos are being built in several areas all over Australia. Gamblers in Sydney will very soon have another casino to play at. The NSW government has finally allowed another player into the market. There is set to be intense competition for players, especially the high rollers. Standards at the casinos will improve. Players get more VIP promotions and bonus though maybe not as high as at real money online casinos. The casino game players in Sidney, Australia are in for a treat.

The next couple of years hold great promise for the Australian gambling community. It will be a great period of gambling bliss as the variety is increased. High rollers from Macau will have another casino at which to wager when they visit Sidney.