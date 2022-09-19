Can You Make Money From a “No Deposit” Bonus?

Is there a way you can bag some money from the so-called no-deposit bonuses available at some online casinos? And the short answer is YES.

The long answer, however, depends on the offer, and if you’d like to learn how to separate the wheat from the chaff in the internet gambling universe, you better read this post until the very end. We’re now going to show you how to find a no-deposit bonus that you can make money from, but first, let us explain how these deals work.

What is a “No Deposit” Bonus?

In a nutshell, a no deposit bonus is an offer a player can claim without having to deposit any of their own money. The deal is usually targeted to new players, that is, those who still do not have an account with the online casino in question. The offer is meant to be an incentive for the players to sign up.

Even though you’re not required to deposit anything to claim such deals, these bonuses do not equal free money. In most cases, a no-deposit bonus comes in the form of credits/free spins that you need to wager on a certain game from the casino’s game library.

Unfortunately, some casinos require the players to wager the no deposit bonus dozens (or even hundreds) of times to clear it. This is why it’s of crucial importance to check the small print and see how easy it is to clear the wagering requirements.

Pay Special Attention to Wagering Requirements

Online casinos are in the business of making money, which is why you cannot expect them to throw money at you. More often than not, players fail to turn no-deposit bonuses into real money that they can withdraw. The main reason behind this lies in wagering requirements.

The wagering requirement of a bonus refers to the number of bets you need to place with the bonus credits before they turn into withdrawable money. Sometimes the figure is way too huge for the player to win anything.

On the bright side, there are many online casinos out there that do their business fair and square, keeping the wagering requirements of their bonus deals very low.

However, the wagering requirement isn’t the only thing that can stop you from making money from a no-deposit bonus. The game you’re required to play also has a huge influence on whether you’ll win big or go bust.

See Which Games You’re Allowed to Play With Bonus Credits

Sometimes the casinos will give away bonuses with the condition that the credits/free spins can be used only for a certain game from their collection. They often do this to promote a game that’s flying under the radar of players.

Unfortunately, sometimes the reason why it’s not very popular is that it doesn’t pay out much. So, how are you supposed to check how good your chance is?

Return to Player (RTP) is what you’re after in this case. It refers to the percentage of the total money wagered on the game that’s paid back to the players. The higher RTP, the better chance you will win, thus clearing the bonus wagering condition.

The good news is that the games created by reputable developers like Microgaming and Realtime Gaming usually come with RTPs in the high 90s.

Make Sure to Check the Maximum Payout

Another important thing you need to check in the bonus T&C is the maximum payout. In many cases, clearing the wagering requirement will turn the initial bonus into real cash. However, the profits you’ve made with the bonus credits will go to waste.

In other cases, it’s the other way around – you get to keep only your winnings, which incentivizes you to bet big. However, betting big means that you can go bust sooner than you’d like.

Other Things to Pay Attention To

There’s one thing that new players tend to oversee when clicking no deposit bonus deals – is there a clause that will prevent you from claiming another deal if you opt for the no deposit bonus?

Some online casinos have several welcome bonus packages up for grabs for new players. However, you can get only one of those. As getting the no deposit bonus is free, many players opt for that one, not even checking how good other offers are.

Then, of course, there are some common-sense checks you need to make before accepting a no-deposit bonus offer. You need to see whether the casino is legit with a real operating license. You also need to see other players’ reviews to see what they got to say about the platform.

One Final Piece of Advice

No deposit bonuses are free, and even though you probably have a much better chance to win money if you go with another kind of bonus (e.g., match-deposit deals), our advice is to claim as many of them as possible.

If you’re wondering why this is our advice, it’s because free bonuses equal free to play. And the whole point of online gambling is to have fun!