Australia Sees a Big Surge in Online Gambling

The land down-under is on the cutting edge of one of the most formidable trends in global culture – online gambling.

The Queensland Government reports that the total Australian gambling market was worth well over $225 billion circa 2019. During the 2020/21 pandemic, online gamblers in that country rose to a whopping 78%. Half of the Australians gamble regularly.

And while the country had severe shutdowns during the Covid epidemic, but that didn’t prevent Aussies from getting their gaming on. And Aussies do like to gamble. The country has 194,000 standing poker machines. As that number attests, gambling is nothing new to Australia:

Over 80% of Australian adults report engaging in some kind of gambling, the highest rate in the world

Four percent of Australian adults report playing pokies at least once a week

62% of the locals’ gambling budget goes to the pokies

Australia employs between 80,000 and 160,000 thousand people

In New South Wales, there are roughly 95,800 pokies in NSW. Only Nevada has more, at almost double the amount.

In the first two quarters of 2017, gambling clubs in NSW reported a net profit of $1,945,161,625. Hotels reported a net profit of roughly $1,169,040,731 from their pokies alone.

A new study revealed a whopping 67% increase in Australian online gambling during the first week of April 2020, just after the first Australian shutdown. Experts are expecting another $2 billion in revenue for this sector by the end of 2022. Popular sports for betting include:

Russian ice hockey

Horse racing

Japanese baseball

Tajikistan Northern Cup basketball

Ukraine’s table tennis cup

Belarus tennis

Nicaraguan soccer

Australian gaming laws are no match for clever marketing. Popular events for gambling in Australia include TV shows, such as what bachelor will be picked by the bachelorette. Lego Masters Australia is the center of some fevered national gaming.

The burgeoning realm of eSports is popular in Australia as well, generating an estimated $13 billion annually around the world.

Australia may be best known in the online gaming world for the term pokies, which originates from the poker machines found in bars and other public places. These days, they refer to online pokies Australia gaming sites, three of them notable among the others:

Roaring 21 outranks its competition with a huge welcome bonus, up to $10,000! It also offers:

Top-quality games

flexible banking methods including Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum

top-quality mobile sight, optimized for all modern mobile devices

superior graphics

excellent gameplay

Wide variety of withdrawal and deposit options

Lucky Red Casino is a longstanding online casino leader and has been since 2005. It offers:

Incredible efficiency

Great promotions

Hundred of games

Industry-leading software

Generous daily promotions and welcome bonus

$4000 bonus

Minimum deposit of just $35

200 plus slots

Easy to navigate

Las Atlantis Casino isn’t just popular in Australia, but it reins among online gaming sites all over the world. Its benefits include:

Hi-def video table games and slots

Accepts Bitcoin for both payouts and deposits

Keeps data secure in an encrypted network

Easy to navigate

$14000 BONUS

Mid Deposit $10 280% Bonus

Australia is a place of many wonders, not the least of which is the amazing boon in online gaming. The Australians are renowned as fun-loving, adventurous people, and that’s just the kind of person online gaming attracts. So it doesn’t look like the Australian gambling boon is going to turn around any time soon. If anything, it will continue to grow and become another thing for which that great country is so well-known. Shrimp? Barbe? We’ll give you ten-to-one odds you’ve forgotten all about that after you’ve tried the nation’s newest craze, online gambling.