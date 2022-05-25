The Australian Gaming Expo (AGE) is scheduled for August 9th through 11th, 2022. This is welcome news for the thousands of exhibitors who were forced to wait for the event after it was canceled in 2021. Last year’s trade show was canceled due to travel restrictions, lockdowns, and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the event’s organizers have confirmed the show will go on during the specified dates. Chris Muir, CEO of the Gaming Technologies Association (GTA), confirmed the other organizers’ confirmation in a statement, affirming the possibility of setting up and running the show.

Participate in the Australasian Gaming Expo (AGE)

The Australasian Gaming Expo is an annual gaming exhibition held in Australia. The trade show welcomes national and international exhibitors of video games, machine tools, computer science, and other gaming-related items. The trade show is usually held at the ICC Sydney, which serves as the event’s default location.

AGE is the world’s third-largest hospitality and gaming trade show and easily qualifies as the largest event of its kind in Australia. The conference typically attracts around 200 exhibitors and 7000 attendees. The AGE has earned a global reputation throughout the industry.

Since its inception in 1990, the event has a long history of excellence. The COVID-19 pandemic, like everything else, disrupted plans to hold the renowned expo in 2020 and 2021.

According to Chris Muir, the chief organizer of AGE, exhibitors and potential attendees were especially disappointed in 2021 when the Delta variant posed significant threats, prompting the rescheduling to 2022. Despite the hiccup, many people are still excited about the event, which is scheduled for August this year. Many are planning to display new products, innovations, and products developed during the difficult period.

The Benefits of the Australasian Gaming Expo

Previous editions of the event allowed attendees to collaborate, make deals, and generate more business. They also provided attendees with unlimited access to information on the most recent developments in gaming as well as an opportunity to get a close-up look at the exhibitors’ wares. This year’s event promises to be just as good, if not better, for stakeholders from the different sectors of the gaming industry.

Among those who have commented on the event is Jack Harris of Australia-Casino. The Australiasian Gaming Expo, he claims, will be the event of the year for the Australian casino industry. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the biggest casino brands in Australia to increase their exposure to the global gaming industry, especially since the 2022 event will allow exhibitors to interact directly with clients. The Australasian Gaming Expo he says will provide a channel for making personal connections with customers. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, interactions were limited to virtual communication via teleconferencing and other far less effective contacts. During the three-day event, however, the attending exhibitors will provide the much-anticipated in-person experience of connecting with customers and other compatible brands.

The timing of the show is also noteworthy. Since its inception, the trade show’s organizers have held the event in August. Due to this consistency, exhibitors and attendees have been able to adjust their plans in favor of the event. As a result, the upcoming event is certain to impress the target companies and individuals. Thousands of potential clients and business associates are expected to attend, increasing the likelihood of making good business and reliable connections.

A well-thought-out plan to attend the event is a wise course of action, especially for business-oriented attendees. Exhibitors will have the opportunity to increase brand awareness, establish business relationships, and conduct a thorough competitor analysis. Similarly, other attendees will be able to learn from the best in the industry and gather as much information as they want through instant feedback. Individual customers will also receive targeted attention from their preferred brands via random and pre-scheduled meetings.

Expected Participants and Turnout

The organizers of the AGE event are preparing 20,000 square meters of space for the anticipated exhibitors and attendees. The area will be designed to accommodate various companies in the Australian gaming industry.

The 2022 Australian Gaming Expo is expected to attract more than 150 exhibitors. The expected attendees are primarily gaming equipment manufacturers, distributors, and exporters. Aristocrat Technologies Australia, ICU Security Cameras, Allpride Signs & Marketing, Innova Group, Harcor Security Seals, Bergstrom Architects, Global Payment Technologies Australia, Good Nuts, Interloc Lockers & Seating, Jensen Data Systems, and Rohrig Hospitality are among the popular brands expected to attend. Other popular brands in Australia dealing with products and services in games and sports are also expected to present their innovations.

Final Word

The 2022 Australian Gaming Expo will provide an opportunity to attend thought-provoking seminars, investigate new products and services, generate sales, and form business partnerships. It will be a one-of-a-kind convergence of key players in the gaming, technology, and hospitality sector.