Aussies are Gaming Online Like Never Before

Australia is a fascinating country with a unique history and a fierce streak of independence. They make their laws and they stick to them. The online gambling regulations can be tricky from the casino’s point of view, thanks to the Interactive Gambling Act of 2001. In-play sports betting (placing a bet once the game has begun) is prohibited, for example.

Other than that, gamers in Australia have a wide variety of options when gaming online. But, as anywhere in the world, online gambler in Australia has to be pretty careful about where they place their bets online. Sites should be licensed, they must offer secure banking and payment options, and they should offer hefty bonuses to keep up with the increasingly stiff competition. Because Aussies and tourists to the land down under are gambling online more and more.

Over 500,000 Australians bet on sports games alone in 2018 – 2019. In the same period, almost 2 million placed a bet of some sort. Aussies bought 8.6 million lottery tickets that year too, and the national gambling revenue was $250 billion.

A recent two-year study found that the number of online gamblers doubled in 2019. At the same time, overall gambling seemed to have decreased from the 2010s 64.3% to 2019’s 56.9%. It indicates a sharp rise in the popularity of online gaming as a percentage of overall gaming in the country.

And Australia isn’t alone. Online casinos is growing in popularity all over the world. Experts project that the online gambling market for the year 2026 will be a whopping $100 billion. The United States, the Netherlands, the EU, and others are fast becoming global hotspots for online gaming.

But here’s the John Dory on some of Australia’s leading online gambling sites and what they have to offer:

A lot of Aussie gaming sites have specialties, each offering its cutting-edge advantages to bring in those eager Aussie gamers. Joe Fortune is the most-visited site, with 586,000 visitors in March 2021 alone! PlayAMO is the country’s most popular new site, with 218,000 visitors in March 2021 alone. The site was only founded in 2020/ Aussie Play has the largest number of pokies, and Ignition is popular for its live casino games. NicPokies offers the fastest payout options while WooCasino boasts having the best customer service and RedDog is popular for its BTC payments.

Golden Crown offers 100% up to $10,000 plus 100 free spins. Their minimum deposit is $30, and they offer just under 2,000 pokies to keep gamers amused, and maybe even rich!

Jackpot Jill offers a $5,000 bonus with a minimum deposit of $20 and over 600 pokies (Australian for a slot machine).

Katsubet offers players $1,500 as a bonus, plus 100 free spins. Their over 2,000 pokies are available with a minimum deposit of just $10.

North Casino has a $5,000 bonus and 1,400 pokies, also for a mere $10 deposit.

Ozwin Casino offers a 400% bonus and 100 spins for just $10 as a deposit. Their gameplay is limited to just over 200 pokies, however.

Fair Go Casino offers players a $1,000 bonus for a minimum deposit of $20, but their array of pokies is limited to just 150 or so.

Australia is a fairly young country, and online gambling is a fairly new industry. But both are booming and are headed into a bright future. The Aussies have always been willing to bet on that future, and those bets are about to pay off like never before. Wrap your laughing gear around that, mate!