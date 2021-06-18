A Brief History of Online Gambling in Peru

Peru is one of the rare countries in Latin America to pride itself on a well-regulated iGaming market. The long-lasting efforts are bearing fruits. The country boasts a vast array of renowned and trustworthy Peru Casino’s that allow Peruvian gamers to relax and enjoy their favorite games. Peru started regulating the gambling market back in 1979. Since then, several laws were adopted and amended to fit the needs of the market. Finally, in 2008, Peru began to issue online casino licenses.

Online Casino Regulations in Peru

The main regulatory body in the country is the General Directorate of Casino Games and Slot Machines (DGJCMT). The entity is closely linked to the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism (Mincetur). Both government-controlled bodies have been fighting hard for more than 40 years to regulate this lucrative industry.

The first official move toward legalizing gambling was the adoption of Decree-Law No. 22515 in 1979. The new law was a momentous move that spurred the gambling industry in Peru. Since Peru made a significant effort to make licensing transparent and easy-to-implement, the country attracted many international and domestic investors. As a result, a range of land-based casinos started flourishing across the country. Various gambling venues also began drawing a large number of tourists.

More than four decades of gambling legislation brought several decrees that finally resulted in today’s vibrant online casino scene. Some of them include Legislative Decree No. 608 from 1990, Law NO. 27153 amended by law No. 27796 in 1999, and finally a decree from 2012. None of these regulations ban online gambling but strive to make a legal framework for the good of providers, players, and the state. Thanks to the hard work of the Peruvian state, both foreign and domestic gaming providers can legally run their operations. At the same time, online casino enthusiasts in Peru can enjoy the most entertaining games from the world’s leading casino game developers.

Online Casinos in Peru

The Peruvian government didn’t just enable land-based casino venues to mushroom across the country. It also allowed online casino providers to start offering their iGaming services that abide by the state’s legal framework. Domestic providers, therefore, boast valid gambling licenses from the DGJCMT. Still, Peru doesn’t forbid foreign online casino providers to enter the market and offer their services if they meet standards set by the state. If they do, they are eligible to receive a valid Peruvian gambling license. Peru managed to entice many famous online casino providers to enter the market with such a flexible approach.

Consequently, the number of online casino sites is on the rise, with some household names operating in the country for years. One of the reputable and trusted online casino providers in Peru is a well-known casino brand Betsson . Interestingly, Betsson was the first foreign online casino provider to obtain a gambling license from the state. The DGJCMT license allowed Betsson to start offering top-rated casino products to players from Peru.

However, the state doesn’t require international brands to acquire the state license. Such an approach enables a highly competitive market. The state allows foreign brands to provide their iGaming services even if they don’t hold the DGJCMT license. However, online casino venues should have high-profile casino certificates from other reputable authorities such as UKGC or MGA.

Closing Thoughts

Peru has done an excellent job in modernizing its gambling industry. As a result, Peru is one of the leading countries in Latin America with a regulated online gaming scene since 2008. A transparent and flexible approach allowed many overseas brands to arrive and offer fair competition in the Peruvian iGaming market.

Latin America is driving a lot of attention lately because so many casino providers focus their attention on the region. Peru is one of the reasons. The country is setting an example for other jurisdictions from the LATAM region on how to successfully regulate the gambling industry. Still, Peru’s online casino gambling is evolving, with a few laws waiting to be green-lighted. Anyhow, gamers from Peru can play the most engaging titles from leading software developers at various local and international online casino sites.