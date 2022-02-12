6 ways to enjoy a night on the town while staying inside

If you’re looking to save a few pennies, a night in is the obvious alternative to a night out.

But don’t all nights in look the same? On a night out you can go to any number of restaurants, bars, clubs, or venues, but a night in is bound to be some variation of the takeaway, film, and wine routine, right?

Not necessarily. A night in can be just as exciting as a night out. All it takes is a little creative thinking. Here are just a few ways you can enjoy a night in the town while staying inside.

We all love a big takeaway on a night in with our partner, but a more romantic way to spend an evening is to cook a gorgeous meal together.

Make something you’ve never had before, or try to recreate a dish from your favorite restaurant. Put on some music, set the table with candles and some good-quality wine, and tuck in. Even if it’s a complete mess, you can have a laugh about it (before ringing up the local pizza joint).

Spa night

Spending the night by yourself? Instead of vegging in front of the telly, take the opportunity to pamper yourself.

Take a bath, put on a facemask, read a book, and light some candles. In the morning, you’ll feel completely rejuvenated.

Vegas night

You don’t need to spend hundreds of pounds on a plane ticket to get the Sin City experience. If you can’t go to Vegas, then bring Vegas to you!

Invite your friends around for a Vegas-themed party. Dress in your glitziest garments, mix up some cocktails, and blast some Frank Sinatra. You can even engage in a spot of gambling, with card games like poker or Black Jack.

In fact, for even more gambling options, you can find websites that offer online games and slots, through fruityslots.com. Fruity slots is a comparison website that will help you find the UK’s best independent online casinos, so you can gamble safely and securely.

Family board games

Even if you can’t go bowling or to the cinema, you can still have fun with your family. Rather than spend your evenings in separate rooms doing separate things, get together and bond over an old-fashioned board game.

Monopoly, Scrabble, and Cluedo are all tried and tested favorites, but there are also non-competitive options if things tend to get a little heated, such as detective games and even Cards Against Humanity (yes, there are child-friendly versions).

Take an online class

Evening classes are a great way to improve yourself, but with the obligations of work, family, friends, and chores, for most of us, we rarely get an evening to ourselves.

If the stars have aligned in such a way that you finally have a free night, why not use it to tackle something you’ve always wanted to accomplish, without spending a dime? There are hundreds, if not thousands of online classes and tutorials you can take on any number of subjects, and a lot of them are available for free on YouTube.

Take the first steps on your journey to writing a novel, learning a new language, becoming a yoga wizard or a master chef.

Take a virtual tour

The Guggenheim, the British Museum, the Louvre; there are thousands of museums across the globe that house some of the world’s greatest treasures, from masterful works of art to unique archaeological discoveries. One of the great benefits of the internet is that you can tour many of these institutions from the comfort of your own home using tools like Google Arts & Culture.

Gaze at the Mona Lisa without the crowds; see the Taj Mahal from every angle; see the wonders of the Natural History Museum.

With all there is to do on a night in, you may never leave your house again!