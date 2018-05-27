5 Qualities to Look for in a Criminal Defense Lawyer

There are no bad or good lawyers; they are just capable and incapable of getting you out of trouble. So if you want to make sure you are getting your money’s worth with excellent and competent lawyers, then you should look for the following qualities when hiring one.

They are More Focused on Your Case

Whether you are guilty or innocent, a good lawyer will make sure your rights are protected and adequately vindicated. They will go to great length to assure you are treated fairly and as humanely as possible by the Justice System.

Well, this doesn’t mean everything will go smooth, and every decision will work in your favor, especially if you are facing rather serious charges. A good attorney, even if representing an accused killer will fight like hell to win.

They bent on fighting even if the decision by the prosecutor, probation official and judge doesn’t go along.

Being a Repeat Players

This is a quality you will find in every good probation officer, police officer, prosecutor, judge and attorney, every one of them is repeat players when it comes to the justice system.

In most cases, when a criminal case starts off, a competent criminal defense attorney establishes an excellent working reputation with the prosecutor or have a passing familiarity.

This can be good if the attorney boasts a good reputation for their competence, passion, and ethics. This puts you in a better position to negotiate a deal that works for you. This relation between repeat players plays a key role as it is essential for your representative to be aware of the defense prosecutor.

They Don’t Care About Your Actions

A good lawyer is supposed to get you free. It sounds harsh, but a good lawyer could care less if you commit the crime or not, as long as they are confident they can get you out of the mess. They don’t care because it doesn’t concern their constitutional obligation to win the case.

Lawyers are supposed to secure the best outcome or least penal sentence. So, they are not focused on your innocence or guilt, they just protect and fight for you with every breath and resource they have.

They Don’t Care What the Police or Prosecution Says

Once they have accepted a case, a good lawyer works in conjunction with a trained investigator who will investigate the allegations by demanding the prosecutor to turn over information about the case, obtaining records, going to the crime scene, speaking with a witness and hiring experts, etc.

They also take statements while securing snaps and video of the event. In short, they do much more than just advocating your rights.

They Tell You to Remain Silent

It makes sense, you are paying them to speak on your behalf, so it’s better to sit back and watch them work your case. Work with your prosecutor to develop answers to questions you will be possibly asked and remain silent otherwise. You don’t need to spill beans for anyone else.