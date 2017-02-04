Prague makes another Best Cities list

The Czech capital is in the Top 50 according to Condé Nast Traveler

Prague is no stranger to lists of best places to visit, and it came in number 31 out of 50 on a list of the most beautiful cities in the world in a survey of readers of Condé Nast Traveler magazine.

A similar list of top 100 hotels worldwide published by the same magazine listed Prague’s Mandarin Oriental hotel at number 99, the only Czech hotel to make the ranking.

A record 128,000 travelers took part in the magazine’s 28th annual Readers’ Choice Awards survey, and submitted millions of ratings and tens of thousands of comments, the publication stated.

The best city outside of the US according to the list was Florence, Italy, with a score of 86.529.

Prague, at number seven scored 85.309. “Picturesque Prague beats with a bohemian heart: Here, there are a bevy of museums and architectural marvels that are a testament to the city’s artistic and intellectual foundations. Get off the beaten bath at any number of historic pubs around the city (try U Zlatého Tygra or U Jelínků) or head up to Petřín Hill for incredible views of the city,” was the comment under the photo.

Still the rivalry with Budapest is ongoing, as the Hungarian capital came in second on the list with a score of 86.090. Its Art Nouveau architecture, thermal spas and cuisine won praise.

Vienna also scored higher than Prague, coming in third with a rating of 86.020, with high praise for its musical culture and chocolate cake.

As for hotels, Prague did not do quite so well, with only one entry on a list of 100 worldwide. Mandarin Oriental barely squeezed in at 99th place. The hotel had a score of 93.442.

The comment was: “A ‘heavenly property with a quiet location in the heart of a bustling city’ describes this six-year-old hotel in the historic Malá Strana district, near Prague Castle. The Renaissance and Baroque property was once a monastery and dates to the fourteenth century, making it ‘the perfect combination of history and modernity.’ The individually designed rooms are ‘luxurious and modern,’ with parquet floors, vaulted ceilings, and polished-limestone bathrooms. The Gothic spa’s glass floors reveal the ruins of a chapel below. Asian and European fare is served at Essensia—try the local specialty, roast suckling pig.”

Mandarin Oriental was also ranked number 14 in the Europe and number one in Central Europe by the same magazine.

The best hotel in the world, according to CN Traveler readers was a bit off the beaten track: Singita Grumeti in Serengeti, Tanzania, with 99.745 points.