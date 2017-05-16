Top 6 Camera Phones Of 2017

The smartphones are gradually replacing the traditional point-and-shoot cameras is no secret. Smartphones not only offer expanded storage but are also easier to carry around compared to conventional cameras. The current mobile technology has some smartphones that outperform point-and-shoot cameras in picture and video quality. Today, the photo quality on the integrated camera is a top priority when people shop for new phones. Here is a tentative list of the best camera phones you are likely to find this year:

Google Pixel and Pixel XL

The AMOLED display, long lasting batteries, and a powerful Snapdragon processor are a testament that Google is serious about mobile phones. The Pixel and its larger version, XL, have some of the best cameras, as their images are not only sharp but also full of details. The Google camera app makes things easier because it makes accessing the camera faster and easier. Little light? No problems because these cameras can deliver crisp images with the help of powerful flash in low light conditions. The quality of the pictures is further enhanced through the image stabilization feature on these phones. Both of these phones feature a 12.3 MP camera at the rear and 8MP on the front for selfies.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus

Samsung seems to have finally come to terms with what people want in a smartphone – long battery life, high resolution, and a superb camera. It, therefore, came as no surprise when Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, featuring the thinnest bezels as they finally got rid of the redundant physical home button. However, the highlight is the 12 MP back camera with dual pixel sensor. It enables users to take crisp images and record HD videos of up to 1080p. The cameras have multi-frame processing capability which allows them to take several shots of the same image and combine them to produce the best impression. These phones also showcase the 8MP front-facing camera with face-recognition ability.

LG G6

The dual camera setup at the back of LG 6 may just thrust LG back to the limelight after having succumbed to cut-throat competition from other phone-making companies. The 13MP dual sensors may have the same resolution, but hugely improve the quality of the shots they take. They also have different lenses: the standard f/1.8 aperture lens and the wide angle f/2.4 lens. The phone also fits a single 5MP front-facing snapper for great selfies.

Huawei Mate 9

Another phone cashing in on the dual sensor camera setup is Huawei Mate 9. The camera is built on a Leica-branded dual camera featuring a 12MP RGB sensor with the help of a 20MP monochrome sensor. The optical image stabilization feature ensures better and stable photos. The colours are more realistic and crisp in full light conditions. The phone also performs in low light conditions, placing it on par with the Galaxy S7.

LG V20

It seems LG would do anything to take the dual camera setup to another level. This time, the company fits two sensors side by side, 16MP and 8MP rear cameras, and a front facing 5MP shutter. The 8Mp provides the wide angle f/2.4 aperture that makes photos to appear more dynamic. There is an attendant LG camera app with lots of features for both pictures and video to enhance the image quality. They include granular control, white balance, shutter speed, exposure, and ISO.

OnePlus 3T

Most people who loved the OnePlus three will fancy this latest invention. While the massive RAM of 6GB and a huge battery may appeal to many, it is the phone camera that stands out from the crowd. A 16Mp rear camera rises to the occasion to deliver crisp and well-detailed photos in all lighting conditions. The colors are natural and sharp but don’t appear artificial. However, a user can add a little more touch to the photos via the HQ mode. The default Google camera is also on hand to offer more photo functionalities.

The mobile phone camera is taking center stage as cell phone manufacturers struggle to get a grip on the shifty market. With the ever-increasing competition on the market, phones with vastly enhanced cameras are likely to carry the day. It is no wonder that the Google Pixel, LG, Samsung Galaxy and the OnePlus 3T has shot to the limelight, courtesy of their great cameras.