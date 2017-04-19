IT Security Should be More than the Government’s Priority

The Czech Republic might be putting more money into cyber security than ever before, but that doesn’t mean individual businesses can rest on their laurels. According to the latest reports, The National Security Office (NBU) is set to get 20 new cybersecurity experts in the coming months. In addition to these new appointments, the Chamber of Deputies recently approved a bill that will strengthen cybersecurity laws across the country.

Although the bill is still to be voted on by The Senate, it received a unanimous vote in the lower house of the Czech Parliament. The amendment to Act no. 181/2014 will ensure Czech IT laws fall in line with the European Directive 2016/1148 of 6. 7. 2016, which all member states will be required to comply with by the end of 2017.

However, in a bid to get ahead of other countries and continue to improve IT security across the country, the government is now racing to get the bill passed into law. Given that online security is a priority for Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka, it shouldn’t be too long before the new protocols are rolled out.

Cyber Security a Priority Across the Country

The government updated its cyber laws in 2013, while a “National Cyber Security Strategy Action Plan” came into effect in 2015. Set to run for five years, the initiative is designed to improve cybersecurity across the country as a whole but also make the Czech Republic a more appealing place for foreign investors. To this end, the government has pledged $21 million over the next three years with annual spending increases to range from 1.6 to 2 percent.

With cyber security paramount for the government, this will soon have an effect on businesses across the country. Companies that fail to implement IT provisions correctly may not only find themselves in financial trouble but a breach of certain laws as well. With the latest data from Fortune 1000 companies in the US showing that the average cost of an unplanned IT outage is now $1,000 per hour, staying alive is crucial.

Preventing IT Disasters is the Key to International Investment

From a preventative perspective, security provisions such as web application firewalls are a must for Czech businesses. Being able to stop attacks before they happen is by far the best way to avoid a disaster and, in the long run, save money. However, even with the best security in place, stopping every attack isn’t easy. In this instance, automated site failover is a must for any online business.

As part of an effective disaster recovery strategy, automated failover services should actively monitor all areas of a company’s network for issues. Then, if a problem is spotted, failover software “instantly reroutes traffic without any TTL-related delays” according to Incapsula. This is the sort of technology that the Czech government will not only be investing in more heavily over the coming years but insist major businesses across the country have in place.

Prime Minister Sobotka has made it clear that safe, secure and reliable IT services are a priority and that means all businesses will have to ensure they meet the new standards set out by Act no. 181/2014. Indeed, if the Czech Republic is going to remain an attractive proposition for international investors as we move towards the end of the decade, IT security is a must. From government mandates to businesses themselves, having a stable infrastructure should now be a priority for everyone, not just Sobotka.