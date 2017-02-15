Top 5 Esthetician Trends For Amazing Skin

Today’s estheticians are doing amazing things to transform skin

With the skills attained in esthetician schools, skin care experts are learning the newest and most innovating ways to reverse skin damage and reveal brighter, firmer and younger looking skin. And the results speak for themselves. Celebrities flock to master estheticians as if the Fountain of Youth lies behind their doors. And while some of the high-end services A-listers are paying thousands of dollars for the sound a little wacky – diamond and bird poop facials, for example – mainstream esthetician services are far less extreme but just as effective. The hottest esthetician trends use medically backed techniques to achieve beautiful results.

Microneedling

Hope you’re not afraid of needles. Micro needling is more than a passing trend; it’s a proven way to boost collagen product, clear pores and stimulate blood flow. Microneedling uses a roller full of acupuncture needles to puncture tiny holes in the skin. The holes improve absorption of serums and cleansers. The latest micro needling services include serum injections to increase hydration. The result is skin that glows. Esthetician schools prepare the next wave of estheticians to practice micro needling in spas, medical centers and med-spas, which are resorts that offer more invasive procedures under the direction of an M.D.

Facial Masks & Creams

Beauty masks are nothing new, but the masks clients pay top dollar to forgo way beyond grandma’s homemade honey-avocado concoction, and they’re for more than just the skin. Collagen-filled masks and placenta masks are two of the hottest trends to tighten skin for an instant face-lift effect. Celebs including Jessica Alba and Lady Gaga also favor collagen lip masks as a more natural way to plump, smooth and hydrate their famous puckers. And it’s not just the ladies who love masks. Estheticians treat various male celebs, such as Chris Pratt and Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, who have shown off their masks on social media.

BB creams, a.k.a. ‘blemish balms,’ are tinted moisturizers, featuring a formula that offers semi-sheer coverage along with skin care actives like antioxidants, peptides, and SPF. CC creams or ‘color correcting’ creams perform all the above also addressing pigmentation concerns, such as redness and hyperpigmentation, with targeted ingredients. Both typically are heavier than inted moisturizer but lighter and dewer than foundation. They are both used for skin and hair, and if you can’t afford the rest of this list of esthetic operations, then read about the best drugstore BB and CC creams to apply yourself at home.

Chemical Peels

If you’ve ever wished you could just peel away acne, fine lines, scars or age spots, you can, at least to an extent. Chemical peels use ingredients that blister the skin, so the old skin peels off, revealing the softer, smoother and more even-looking skin from the layer below. Chemical peels are perfect for skin that just needs a boost and skin that needs serious repair because the peels come in a variety of types and depths.

Light Therapy

Estheticians make skin healthier using LED light therapy. With LED light therapy, the esthetician trains a LED light machine or mask over the client’s face to promote oxygen, blood flow, cellular activity and tissue regeneration. Because it’s less invasive and safer than laser therapies, LED light therapy is growing in popularity in spas and dermatologists’ offices across the country. LED light therapy is a relaxing service that shrinks pores, heals wounds, firms skin, increases moisture and zaps acne-causing bacteria.

Microdermabrasion

Microdermabrasion takes exfoliation to the next level. With microdermabrasion, the aesthetician uses a high-speed instrument to spray a stream of tiny crystals onto the skin to gently brush away damaged skin. A vacuum tool sucks away the dead skin to reveal new skin underneath. While you can buy at-home microdermabrasion kits and scrubs, these DIY options can’t compete with the power of professional instruments or the skillful, targeted application learned in a reputable esthetician school.

Future of Esthetics

Skin care is big business, and the technologies are only getting better. Estheticians with high-tech skills are in huge demand.