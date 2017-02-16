Have some hope! Erectile dysfunction and pregnancy

Is it possible to get pregnant while your partner is dealing with erectile dysfunction?

Erectile Dysfunction might be more common than you can ever imagine but this does not make it any easier to cope with. It can be embarrassing and frustrating, adversely impacting your self-confidence and your relationships. But the situation worsens when a couple is trying to conceive. To be able to cope with the situation, the first thing to do is to arm yourself with information.

Why is Erectile Dysfunction Scary?

Erectile dysfunction is the inability to get or keep an erection firm enough to have penetrative sex. And since men with ED aren’t able to penetrate effectively, the chances of pregnancy get reduced. The good news is that there are solutions to this problem. Male enlargement supplements made with 100% natural ingredients have been found to enhance the quality of erections, without the side effects that are usually associated with prescription medication for ED.

It should be noted that erectile dysfunction isn’t necessarily related to problems with a man’s reproductive system. ED can occur for a variety of reasons. Moderate amounts of testosterone, issues with blood circulation or diabetes and neurological problems are all possible causes.

Psychological Impact on the Couple

In case a couple is unable to conceive, a lot of women gets concerned and start mapping their ovulation cycles, while a lot of men start worrying about their performance. If the male is unable to impregnate his partner due to a low sperm count, ED or a lack of libido, it can make him feel inadequate. The whole idea of sex turns into an anxiety-provoking thought. It can lead to stress not only for the individual but also between the couple, especially given that it is a topic that’s hard to discuss.

Common Myth

People often believe that a low sperm count is the reason for an inability to conceive. What is important to know is that there is a significant difference between a low sperm count and poor quality sperm. You should understand that as long as the quality of the sperm is good, it will make its way to the woman’s ova for fertilization.

What is the Solution?

The first step is to consult a doctor. Since there could be various physiological reasons for ED, it is important to understand the underlying cause to be able to determine the right treatment. Also, there are powerful male enlargement supplements that have proven their worth through use. According to Maxis10 website, these male enhancement supplements are made with all natural ingredients, where each ingredient has proven its effectiveness through years of research and use.

Natural male enhancement products like Maxis10 and Zytenz boost sexual stamina and libido while promoting blood flow to the penile chamber for better quality erections. The ingredients also help overall health, while the all natural formulae ensure that there are no harmful or long-lasting side effects.

Lastly, while the results might vary from person to person, it is useful to follow the dosage instructions carefully.