Are male enhancement supplements hype or real?

What is male enhancement?

Erectile Dysfunction (ED) can be defined as the inability to develop and maintain an erection during intercourse. It is a very common problem among men. In fact, according to the Massachusetts Male Aging study, about 40% of men are affected by erectile dysfunction by the age of 40 and the prevalence is even higher in the elderly. However, it is a misconception that younger people are not affected by ED. A study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine revealed that one in every four men suffering from erectile dysfunction is under the age of 40 and about 48.8% of them have a severe sexual issue.

There are many male enhancement pills available that make tall claims about how they can bring about an almost miraculous change. Many of these base their claims on the fact that people do not like to discuss such problems and therefore have no way to confirm such claims.

At the same time, there also are male enhancement pills that deliver on their promises. Reviews on Male Health Digest suggest that these pills are made of 100% natural ingredients that have been tried and tested for years.

Here is a list of a few of the supplements sold on the market today:

Vigrx Plus

As the name suggests, it is a perfect product to add something positive to your sex life. This product guarantees 71.3% improvement in the quality of erections. Vigrx Plus gives you better control over sexual activities by increasing sexual desire and providing more expense orgasms. It also leads to stronger libido, while ensuring harder and longer erections. The recommended dosage for Vigrx Plus is two pills a day, with results becoming visible in less than one month. The manufacturer says the product is made of 100% natural ingredients and has no side-effects.

Maxis 10

Maxis 10 is another male enhancement pill that claims to provide harder and more satisfying erections with the help of 100% natural herbal ingredients. Increased sex drive and a sexually satisfied partner are the other benefits that you get. Another indirect benefit that you get is improved confidence. Other than these, Maxis 10 has prostate benefits as well. It helps in shrinking an enlarging prostate, reducing visits to the bathroom and providing powerful anti-oxidant support. It is made up of a unique and potent herbal formula that makes it completely safe to use, with no side effects having been reported.

Enzyte

What makes Enzyte different from other products? The manufacturer offers a 30-day free sample, and if you don’t like the product, you can decide not to buy it. It adds to the product’s credibility. Enzyte is a once-daily capsule that helps you get better quality erections. You should stick to the recommended dosage unless your physician asks you increase it. Enzyte also helps in increasing pleasure and performance in bed. It is made of natural ingredients, and you can check the list on the product’s website.

Although all these products are natural and said to have no side-effects, if you have a pre-existing medical problem, it is advisable to consult a physician before you start using any of them.