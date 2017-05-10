How to Maintain the Garbage Disposal at Home

Garbage disposals get clogged easily with food particles, especially if enough water is not passed into the drain to flush them out. Mostly, you can take care of such clogs on your own, but if you feel that it is a serious block, it is best to look for professional plumbing services.

In the meantime, read on to learn how to get rid of minor clogs on your own.

4 Ways to Unclog a Garbage Disposal

Understand the cause: You will need to turn off your disposal to avoid any accident or injury. Understand how it is clogged: Using a flashlight, look down the drain. If you can see food particles, try to clean them. If it is something valuable, such as a ring, it will be better to hire a plumber. And if it is a significant amount of debris, plunge the sink. Clean the clogged disposal: Try cleaning the disposer manually. A tool, such as a plunger, will be of great help because you can try to break the bigger chunks into, the smaller one with it. Remember to refer to the manual for precautions or any suggestions. Refrain from chemicals: Do not pour chemicals down the drain. It might harm your drainage system and you if you come in contact with it.

Tips to Clean the Garbage Disposal Manually

Try to clean the loose material first. It will aid you in looking further down the pipes and get a better idea of what else lies inside. Never insert your hands into the garbage disposal with the light on! There are sharp blades, and you might cut your hands. If you are unable to pull out the block after a short while, stop and call a plumber. Prefer using a plunger to suck up the material after pulling out the loose stuff. Make a point to keep the water running. At this time, running water acts as a lubricating agent and helps to break down the sticky grime, which might pose a problem while cleaning.Make sure that you have a thorough understanding of the garbage disposer you are using. They come along with a manual.

