WHO conference set to improve children’s health in Europe

WHO conference set to step up collaboration across sectors to improve children’s and adolescents’ health in Europe

Examples of joint action among health, education and social sectors in over 40 countries to be launched

For the first time, European ministers and senior officials from health, education and social sectors will meet to consider ways of strengthening intersectoral cooperation for better, more equal health for children and adolescents and their families. More than 250 delegates from over 40 countries of the WHO European Region, together with representatives from international and regional partner agencies, will attend the high-level conference “Promoting intersectoral and interagency action for health and well-being in the WHO European Region”, which will take pace in Paris, France, on 7–8 December 2016 at UNESCO Headquarters, Salle II, 125 Avenue de Suffren, 75007 Paris.

A compendium of over 90 case studies in 41 Member States in the WHO European Region, to which countries contributed, will be released at the event. The document reveals how different countries are creating synergies between sectors to tackle equity and social determinants issues to improve children and adolescents’ health. The document illustrates intersectoral collaboration on various topics, including bullying prevention, tackling violence against children in schools, improving self-esteem among socially withdrawn schoolchildren, supporting children and young people at risk of vulnerability, sexuality education, strengthening family and parenting support, and many others.

The delegates at the conference are expected to agree on a set of concrete policy recommendations and actions for countries in the Region.

The meeting will be open to the accredited press. Journalists will have the opportunity to attend the plenary sessions and interview WHO experts and country delegations, including from France.

More information:

on press accreditation http://www.euro.who.int/en/paris-conference/Media-invitation

on the conference: http://www.euro.who.int/en/media-centre/events/events/2016/12/paris-high-level-conference