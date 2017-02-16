Most Czechs satisfied with life

Long term polls show an upward trend for the stereotypically dour nation

Czechs aren’t known for being the most optimistic bunch, but most are satisfied with their lives.

Some 71% are mostly satisfied, and another 28% are somewhat satisfied with life in general, a poll conducted in February by CVVM showed.

Less than a quarter were on the fence about the topic, with 23 percent saying life was neither satisfactory nor dissatisfactory.

Pessimism was low. Just 3 percent were very unsatisfied, and 12 percent were rather dissatisfied the poll showed.

The number of people who didn’t know was at zero percent.

Similar polls have been conducted monthly since 2003 and have mainly shown overall satisfaction.

The trend for being mostly satisfied has risen slowly over the past few years. In 2012 the figure ranged between 43 and 47 percent, while in 2013 it wavered between 46 and 49 percent.

In 2014 a majority began to be satisfied, with the number hitting 53 percent in June 2014. The lowest level that year was 46 percent, and it hit exactly 50 percent three times.

In 2015, it ranged tightly between 49 and 51 percent.

Also since 2012, the number of very satisfied people has been trending upwards. While in 2012 it hit a low of 9 percent twice and dipped as low as 8 percent in February 2013, it has not been below 10 percent since April 2013 and hit 14 percent in November 2014 and twice in 2015.