Havana’s Habanos Festival is Around The Corner

The Year’s Biggest Event for the Best Tobacco in the World

Havana is preparing to host the XIX Habanos Festival, to be held from 27th February to 3rd March, which will unveil the biggest new developments for 2017. New launches will be presented this year both regarding products for the regular portfolio as well as specialties, which attendees will be able to find out all about and trytaste, exclusively, throughout the event. The H. Upmann brand will be starring with the presentation of its first Gran Reserva Cosecha 2011, as will Montecristo, which is incorporating a full new product line into its portfolio. The Quai D’Orsay brand will also have a major role at the XIX Festival.

The Festival includes tours of plantations in Vuelta Abajo*, Pinar del Rio*, considered to be the best land in the world for growing tobacco, as well as a tour of the La Corona and H. Upmann factories, responsible for producing the biggest launches this year. Other highlights include three evenings of the best live music from renowned international artists and the finest gastronomy in Cuba.

The Trade Fair and, particularly, the Welcome Evening, will mark the start of the Habanos Festival on 27th February. The program will also feature master classes and keynote speeches, led by recognised experts in the world of Habanos at the International Seminar, to be opened on Wednesday, 1st March. Another of the most representative activities of the Habanos Festival is the traditional International Habanosommelier Contest.

On Wednesday evening, 1st March, the El Laguito Reception Hall will host the Quai D’Orsay Evening, dedicated to the Habanos brand with a French name, which is beginning a promising new stage from this Festival on.

Held on 3rd March, the Gala Evening will be the grand finale to the XIX Habanos Festival and will be dedicated to Montecristo, specifically, to the presentation of the brand’s most premium series. This is going to be an evening full of surprises, with an outstanding musical line-up. The event will conclude with the 2016 Habanos Awards and the traditional Humidors Auction, with all proceeds going to the Cuban Public Health System.

*(D.O.P.) Protected Denominations of Origin