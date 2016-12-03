Chanel’s perfume production threatened by train line

Chanel warned on Friday about the planned train line through the flower fields near its perfume production area of Grasse will threaten the production of famous Chanel No. 5 scent.

France’s SNFC rail network plans to build a new high-speed rail route to ease traffic congestion between Le Muy and Cannes, the two busiest areas along the French Riviera, one of Europe’s most visited areas.

In its press release, SNCF said the region is one of the three biggest cities in France, and cannot remain isolated in an increasingly interconnected European area.

However, Chanel issued a statement on Friday claiming that the current plans would jeopardize the production of their best-known scents.

“The construction of a viaduct and the regular passage of high-speed trains above the flower fields would force Chanel to stop supporting its artisanal activities in the region,”

Chanel No. 5 was created in 1921 and made world-famous by blond bombshell Marilyn Monroe. It primarily relies on extracts of Grasse jasmine and May rose that are cultivated in and around Grasse. The scent is said to have remained unchanged for decades.

Chanel has been promoting a campaign to put Grasse’s perfume-making area on UNESCO’s protected heritage list. The luxury fashion brand is lobbying French authorities to support an alternative route.