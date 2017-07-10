Why Your Website Is Failing To Convert Leads

Perhaps the most magical feeling in the world is when you convert a lead. Seriously, it’s outstanding. After all, we try, and we try to figure out what works, leaving us scratching our heads onto what strategy has worked before and will it work again.

According to a study by Marketing Professionals, only 27% of companies surveyed felt their inbound marketing efforts were successful, which if you’ve been feeling that way too, then you’re in the majority. However, there are a lot of options out there to start sprucing up your lead gen to gain more traction. That’s why I’ve outlined a few of the common problems I’ve seen to correct in your efforts. Check them out below:

Your Site Is Poorly Designed

One of the biggest reasons that people don’t convert leads because their site has visitors leaving before they even really dive in. Even something as simple as a poor logo design can turn a customer off, giving a sense of discounted legitimacy. Additionally, beyond the aesthetics, a lot of companies tend to neglect how their website and user experience should be curtailed to driving home lead.

While it might seem tough, you need to go through your site as if you’re a first-time customer. Start digging through and asking yourself- Does our website make sense? Do people know what we do? Why should they want to sign up? And most importantly, at what places should they sign-up/contact?

Another important thing to note in examining your design elements is how well they’re curtailed to mobile. According to a survey by Hubspot, 49% of B2B researchers who use their mobile devices for product research do so while at work. That means if your mobile strategy isn’t in place to land a lead, then you’re at risk of losing almost have your customer base. Overall, improving your design can do numbers for your lead generation efforts, and is something you should seriously consider investing in.

Finally, don’t be afraid to conduct feedback surveys or even bring in some outside help on design solutions. Even though we see hundreds of websites daily and think we have a knack for what they’re supposed to look like, there’s a lot of science behind the scenes you might not be considering.

You Don’t Have a Diverse Strategy In Place

Gaining and converting leads can have a lot of faces to it. Sometimes we’re great at one aspect, such as cold calling or referrals, while we lack quite a bit in another. However, this is why it’s important to implement a few different strategies to test and see where your market fit resides.

An excellent example of this is to install a content marketing strategy. With content, there’s a slew of different projects you can pursue, including blog posts, case studies, research, email blasts/newsletters, and even photo/videos. It can provide you with the opportunity of becoming a thought leader in providing noteworthy commentary, which boosts trust and assurance in your potential customers.

You’re Not Educating Your Team Enough

According to a survey conducted by Kissmetrics, 65% of companies don’t have a lead nurturing program in place. Although every sales team is different (some folks feel comfortable letting their employees wing it, while others have a designed script), there needs to be a process in place that helps steer your team in the right direction.

That is particularly useful for a few reasons: First off, there’s a level of accountability regarding making sure leads aren’t gone to waste. Second, as companies change, so do their products, which means there has to be a level of education in what’s changed and how it impacts your potential customers. And finally, having a transparent process allows for different members of your sales team to collaborate on closing the deal.

As most of us already know, converting sales is no easy task as there’s no rhyme or reason to what defines consistent success. Some months are good, others not so much, but the best thing you can do is try to change up your game to stay relevant. I know you might be thinking that all of this might be costly, but trust me, it’ll pay off in the long run. Plus, when it comes to getting a sale, how much are you willing to spend to ensure success?