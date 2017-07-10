Virtual reality with Jason Vander of Render 3D Quickly Inc

A successful businessman and entrepreneur, Jason Vander Griendt has made a lot of his money from his companies Render 3D Quickly Inc. & J – CAD Inc. He is the owner and CEO of both companies providing all kinds of 3D rendering services, 3D CAD design & prototyping, virtual reality tours and 3D architectural renditions. His companies have been expanding rapidly ever since opening. There is a large market for this kind of visual aid, especially in the world of 3D technology that we live in now. We wanted to know more about his companies, as well as what it took to get where he is today.

What does your business, Render 3D Quickly, do exactly? For those readers who many not know about 3D rendering?

Well, my business provides 3D renderings, which is a 3D artistic graphic design of whatever product, or building, or project we happen to be working on at the moment. The best way I can describe it is that if you have the architectural designs for a building, we can create a 3D image of that for you so you can see what it will look like before it’s built. It helps designers see what their product will look like ahead of time. It also makes it easy to see any make any necessary adjustments to their project in regards to materials, colors, and finishes. The images are photo-realistic, so it looks like the property is already built, but it’s not.

Now that you have a business, how do you start out your day?

That is a good question that not many people ask me about. To be honest, my morning routine is pretty relaxed because I don’t miss the days of alarms going off and rushing around to get ready for work. I wake up when I usually want between 7-9am taking my time getting out of bed not because I’m lazy but I think it’s healthy to wake up slowly

Lately, I’ve been spending a few minutes each morning when I wake up visualizing things I want and the life I want. A book I read recently “The New Psycho-Cybernetics” by Maxwell Maltz explained how important visualizing things is to get things you want and it makes sense. He says to only visualize the result, whether it’s being married with two kids, losing 20 lbs, being a billionaire or something else, visualize the result and let your subconscious take care of the steps to get there.

We all spend so much time focusing on the tiny steps we take each day “I need to go to the gym, I need to eat a salad, I need to lose weight, etc.” rather than just focusing on weighing your goal weight. It’s much easier to just think about one thing rather than the millions of steps to get there and doing it this way he says makes achieving things a lot easier.

After that, I get up and make an espresso. I sip it specifically while watching the rush hour traffic in the morning on the Gardiner Expressway here in downtown Toronto from my balcony. When I was working a day job, I’d do exactly this every Saturday and Sunday and pretend it was a weekday. It was an exercise in visualization if you will.

By pretending that it was Monday or any other day of the week it felt like I was already self-employed and could get ready whenever I wanted to. I’d keep telling myself I can do whatever I want today and enjoy the feeling of the freedom. Then it became real, and I sip espresso while watching traffic Monday – Friday now as a reminder of what I used to do and how grateful I am not to have to do that anymore.

Then I balance my bank accounts (about 7 of them) every morning. I’ll take care of anything urgent and then start answering emails (usually 30-50 come in while I’m sleeping) until they’re all done. If I have lunch plans or something to do, I’ll jump in the shower and get ready. If not, I’ll do email marketing campaigns, social media updates, anything that helps the business and when that’s done I’ll relax or read a book while keeping up with phone calls and emails that come in throughout the day.

What is your marketing strategy?

We’ve tried many things, but it seems that Google ads work best for our business. Bing, LinkedIn, Facebook and others just don’t perform in regards to quality lead for us.

There is intent marketing and content marketing. Google & Bing searches are intent marketing – people concentrate on finding what they’re looking for. Content marketing on Facebook & LinkedIn, for example, are just ads placed in content the users are scrolling through. They don’t intend on buying or searching for anything; it just shows up. Intuitively, 3D renderings are not something someone on Facebook would need or want so marketing on FB doesn’t make sense for us.

Our strategy since day one has always been to get high-quality leads and close them. We started with a small budget and turned it up as the profits went up. For example, say $100/day ad spend equaled $500 in revenue. $200 should be $1,000 etc. etc. etc. We just kept turning up the dial comfortably until it maxed out on how many people are searching for our company’s services. Now we’re at about $1,000/day spend.

We also do SEO and many other genius avenues our team has implemented to get more leads. It’s quite incredible what is possible when you work with the right marketing team.

What are your thoughts on the future of Render 3D Quickly?

I think this company has a lot of prospects for the future. The technological market is only growing from here, and it certainly isn’t going to stop anytime soon. As long as we continue to strive for quality then I know we will dominate the 3D rendering market.

I’m also excited for the Virtual Reality explosion in the real estate and architecture industry! I don’t think its full potential is realized yet and as it becomes more and more mainstream, I feel that Render 3D Quickly Inc. is very well positioned to capitalize on that movement. I have been working hard to build a large team that can satisfy this rapid growth in the industry. I’d argue that we have the largest VR team in the world!

Do you want to take you company to an international level?

We are already in some global markets like Europe & China. With it being a fully online business, expanding to any country in the world is easy. There just needs to be a demand to support the marketing spend for that country. I hope to expand to markets all across the world. I am already an avid traveler and have seen many different countries. I plan to expand Render 3D Quickly to many countries around the globe.