Select Prague Attractions For 2017

Whatever time of the year you visit Prague you will always be sure to find something to do and 2017 is looking like it will be no exception. There are already a large number of events planned throughout the year, and some of the best of these are listed below.

Ice Rink In The Old Town

The ice rink is open from the 1st – 31st January and is a must-do if you are visiting early in the year. The rink is located in the center of Prague and can be found in the old town, at the rear of the Estates Theatre. It is the perfect way to relax and take a break from the usual rushing around that sightseeing brings. Using the rink is free, but if you do need to hire skates, then there will be a small charge for this.

Prague Half Marathon

Whether you are planning on taking part or you just want to watch, you will not want to miss the Prague half marathon. This year the race will be held on 1st April. The course takes you right through the center of Prague including both banks of the Vltava.

The river which both have a lot of history. The crossing of the river is made to the Charles Bridge. There are many places along the route where people are able to stand to offer moral support and encouragement to those that are taking part in the race.

Prague Folklore Days

If you are visiting Prague in the summer months, then the 11th annual international meeting of folk groups may be something that you want to check out. The festival is held between 20th – 23rd July and features folk groups from all over the world that will share their culture with you. Stages are set up in Wenceslas Square, the Old Town Square and Republic Square where events are held over the four days, so there will always be plenty to see. A parade through the old town is also held on the afternoon of Saturday 22nd July.

Independent Czechoslovak State Day

If you are in Prague on the 28th October, you will be able to join in the celebrations that are held on this public holiday. The day commemorates the creation of Czechoslovakia in 1918, and it is a public holiday. There will be a variety of different events that are held throughout the day in Prague that visitors will be able to attend. Sightseeing tours and other forms of entertainment such as bars and restaurants will be unaffected by the holiday, but you may find that some shops have reduced opening hours or in some cases may not be open at all.

