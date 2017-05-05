Martin J. Stallone Interviewed About Land and Property Development

Martin J. Stallone acts as the Executive Vice President of Land Development and Managing Director of Metropolitan Development Group (MDG). With over 20 years of experience in strategic development and municipal and structured finance, he has brought immense local success to MDG. In addition to his experience at MDG, he has also held the roles of Co-Founder and President Hamilton Consulting and Vice President of Meridian Capital Markets.

As a graduate of Cornell University, Martin J. Stallone has amounted a wide array of accolades including being recognized as a National Merit Scholar.

Please tell us about what you do.

I am the Executive Vice President of Land Development and Managing Director of Metropolitan Development Group. Part of my primary responsibilities include finance, risk management, and cash-flow analytics. I also deal with operations about industrial development tracts, multi-family market apartments, commercial office buildings, and low- and high-density single-family residential homes.

What drives you to success?

It has probably always been a core aspect of myself to always strive for success. I was very adamant about achieving high grades in school. I believe that innate need for me to succeed carried on into my adult life and professional career. It puts lots of pressure on myself, but I benefited from my persistence to perform at a high level.

What is one of your favorite quotes?

A favorite quote of mine is by Colin Powell. He said, “There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure.” I wholly believe this to be true. Some people explain away their shortcomings as not having the talent, or maybe they were not acting at the right time. The problem does not lie with those reasons. The problem is in their mentality. They are comparing themselves to others’ successes. By doing so, they are not able to count their accomplishments as successful.

What is one of your favorite books?

I usually recommend Capital in the 21st Century by Thomas Piketty for entrepreneurs. However, I believe another favorite book of mine is more appropriate due to the nature of this interview. That would be The Power of Positive Thinking by Norman Vincent Peale. As I mentioned earlier, I am very driven for success, but that does not mean I have been invincible to whatever life throws at me. There was a time where I fell into a rut due to a loss of someone close to me. A friend of mine happened to own that book and lent it to me. I was skeptical of it at first. I thought, “How can forcing myself to think positively change anything about how awful circumstances I am in right now?” It did change though. I believe everyone should have a look at that book.

What do you enjoy doing in your spare time?

I try to stay active when I have the time. I usually take an early morning jog on the weekends. I also am keen on playing tennis at a court in a local park.

What is one advice you can give to our readers?

One advice that has resonated with me comes from my mother. She told me to put my happiness first. I have applied this throughout my academic and career life. As well as through interpersonal relationships. Life is too short to spend it being in a miserable state. Life is also more tolerable when happy as well.