Interview with Summit Shah, Ohio Allergist and Founder of Premier Allergy

Summit Shah is an allergist based in Ohio. He founded Premier Allergy to treat both child and adult patients dealing with allergies related to asthma, drugs, venom, and sinuses. From chronic to seasonal allergies, he has vast experience in providing accurate diagnosis to his patients.

Aside from his clinic, Summit Shah actively participates at Riverside Hospital, Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital, and Nationwide Children’s’ Hospital.

Please tell us about what you do.

I am a doctor specializing in diagnosis and treatment of allergies. Of particular interest to me are food allergies afflicting children. Coming from a family with a history of asthma, I am also interested in allergy related asthma.

What is one challenging aspect of your job?

Allergy season is mostly abundant in the springtime. However, there may be an influx of patients that continue through the summer and fall. During those seasons, I find the days long and difficult as there are many patients to treat back to back. I am fortunate to have a staff that works efficiently with me. We manage to keep patients comfortable and ready promptly. I do my best to minimize waiting times while still giving each patient the care and attention they require.

What drives you to success?

The common perception is that allergies are just a bad cold. However, in many cases, allergies can be quite debilitating. Some people have to deal with them chronically to various degrees of severity. It is more than just a situation of sneezing and a runny nose. For example, some may experience very uncomfortable pressure in the head. For others, allergies can even be a case of life and death. Taking my job seriously to alleviate these allergy-related problems in my patients is what drives me to perform successfully.

What is one of your favorite quotes?

One of my favorite quotes is, “Put your heart, mind, and soul into even your smallest acts. This is the secret of success.” As I mentioned before, the goal of treating patients is to relieve them of their health problems. There are times where some allergies are so severe that they do not respond to conventional treatments. I do everything I can to help make their daily lives more tolerable. Even if it is just minimizing the extent of their symptoms, I look at it as a success rather than a shortcoming.

What do you enjoy doing in your spare time?

As I am an alumnus of Ohio State University, I have an affinity for the Buckeyes. Although I do not play football, I do enjoy playing golf. I am by no means an expert at it, but I do find it to be a peaceful time for me on my weekends. Aside from sports related activities, I make time to spend with my wife and two daughters.

What is one advice you can give to our readers?

As a doctor, I would advise never to neglect the importance of staying healthy. Everything may seem easier at a young age, but the poor decisions made in regards to health at that age will pile up into a myriad of problems eventually. Doing simple physical activities such as an allocated time for daily walking and drinking plenty of water will make a significant difference in the long run. It is never too late to change into healthy habits either. A better diet can do wonders for the overall health, mood, and mind.