Interview with Photographer Matthew David Parker

Matthew David Parker is the co-founder and principal of Matthew David Parker Photography, a company providing both studio photography and on-site services while taking full advantage of the most cutting-edge technological developments. With a great deal of leadership experience after serving as the CEO of Krystal Perkins Media Group (Chicago), Mr. Parker’s insight and expertise have helped in yielding consistently outstanding results for each endeavor he has been a part of. His diverse experience goes beyond executive leadership roles, as Mr. Parker has also been responsible for developing technology for photography equipment.

A graduate of San Diego State University and frequent Prague visitor, Mr. Parker has a long track record of success that includes leading totaling over 250,000 pictures taken in 2016. An established leader, Mr. Parker is also widely recognized for his impressive photography acumen and his eye for capturing the perfect shot. Parker and all photographers at Matthew David Parker shoot Nikon and Canon cameras and equipment.

Krystal Perkins had an interview with Matthew David Parker:

Where did the idea come from for Matthew David Parker Photography?

I have been taking pictures since I was about eight years old. I became a photographer in my early 20’s when a friend needed headshots for a modeling resume. She got a local gig and told her friends about me. I began charging just enough to make ends meet because I loved photography. Now, I still love photography but charge more because I am in demand.

What does your average day look like and how do you make it creative?

I prefer to get an early start on the workday, and I always make sure to arrange my schedule so that my most important work is done before most people are even getting started on their day. Every day poses different challenges, so getting an early jump on the day provides the flexibility that allows me to take on any unexpected issues that may arise. I’m an avid Tweeter, so I usually see if there is anything on Twitter that catches my attention (Follow Matthew David Parker here).

How do you bring thoughts to life?

I have found that a collaborative approach is best when it comes to bringing an idea to life. Through frequent input from a variety of sources, I can take an initial idea and improve it to the greatest degree possible.

What photography movement that motivates you?

I embraced digital photography immediately. We are also embracing new technologies such as drone and aerial photography. We have an underwater camera housing for wedding couples that want something a little different. We have rented a helicopter a couple of times to get even higher aerial shots. What motivates me is what interests me, and that is something unique and challenging.

What is one routine of yours that makes you more fruitful as an entrepreneur?

As I mentioned, I’m very fond of collaboration and truly believe that teamwork is a critical component of entrepreneurial success. We all have unique strengths, so putting together a team possessing complementary skills can result in the increased likelihood of achieving exceptional results.

What was the worst job you ever had and what did you learn from it?

Every job has its moments of frustration, but I would stop short of saying I have had a terrible work experience at any point in my professional career. Over the years I have learned how important it is to feel deeply invested in the company’s success to ensure optimal productivity levels. When I haven’t been able to implement changes I want within a company, it’s hard to bite your tongue. I learned that the hard way when working as a second cameraman for a wedding photographer in London.

What would you do differently if you were to start again?

I would like to have spent more time on perfecting my craft earlier to further ease client access to our products and services right from the start. I am happy with the way things worked out, but I feel like I could have reached a broader base of customers had I invested more time in learning to take great pictures.

What is the one thing you do over and over as an entrepreneur and recommend everyone else do?

I try to evaluate and re-evaluate how we do things as a business and consider whether or not there could be a better way to accomplish a specific goal. It is quite common to overlook an unproductive practice simply because it has long been an established practice.

What is one approach that has helped you increase the customers to your photography company?

Our unique approach is what separates us in the industry, and we can market our company as the best now and the best in the future.

What is one failure you had as an entrepreneur, and how did you overcome it?

I learned very early on that there are times when perseverance is a tremendous asset and other times when it is incredibly detrimental. Learning how to recognize the difference is an important skill for entrepreneurs to possess.

What is one business hint that you’re willing to give away to our readers?

A key component of entrepreneurial success is to recognize gaps in the marketplace, and I believe that financial education is sorely lacking among a surprising majority of the population. Delivering products and services to educate people about long-term financial strategies represents an excellent business opportunity.

What is the best $1000 you recently spent? What and why?

I am a firm believer in having the best equipment, and recently I bought a new wide angle Nikon lens that will allow me and my photographers to capture large groups while maintaining crisp photos.

What software and web services do you often use? What do you love about them?

We use all of the major photo editing and graphics programs. I like Adobe products but allow my photographers to use whatever they are comfortable with and will enable them to make the most of each picture.

What is the one book that you recommend our community should read and why?

From a business owner standpoint, “Principle-Centered Leadership” by Steven Covey is full of practical advice that would benefit any entrepreneur, specifically those interested in the qualities common to the most effective leaders.

What people have influenced you and might be of interest to others?

I have a friend, Rocco Basile that started a photography blog recently and always like reading what he writes.