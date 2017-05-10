Interview with investment expert Rusty Tweed

In the more than 25 years since founding Tweed Financial Services, Inc., Rusty Tweed has helped countless clients use informed investment strategies to achieve financial independence and long-term prosperity. Rusty, who continues to serve as the president of Tweed Financial Services, offers clients the unique perspective of third-generation financial services professional while also providing the kind of personalized, one-on-one attention necessary to achieve reliably exceptional outcomes.

Widely respected by peers for the extraordinary breadth of his knowledge, Rusty is frequently cited as an expert in financial publications and routinely shares his insights and opinions through his digital magazine, Tweed Economics. In addition to his role as president and founder of Tweed Financial Services, Rusty Tweed is also the president and CEO of TFS Properties, Inc., and the owner of Mold Zero.

Where did the idea come from for Tweed Financial Services?

At the time, there were few financial services firms offering high-end clients comprehensive ser-vice offerings in addition to the kind of personalized attention everyone deserves when planning for their financial future.

What qualities are most important in predicting future entrepreneurial success?

I think every entrepreneur benefits from a balance of entrepreneurial creativity and analytical capabilities. In my field, the ability to patiently listen to the needs of each and every client is especially necessary for ensuring a successful professional career.

What motivates you each day?

As a third-generation financial service professional, I was able to see how the efforts of my father and grandfather benefited so many clients over such a lengthy period. Having that kind of a positive influence on so many people has given me a powerful source of motivation each and every day.

What would you do differently if you were to start again?

It was only recently — relatively speaking, of course — that I expanded my entrepreneurial efforts to include TFS Properties, Inc., and Mold Zero. I’ve accomplished quite a bit during my career, and while I am proud of all I achieved during that time, expanding my focus with these new endeavors has been especially satisfying.

What is the one thing you do over and over as an entrepreneur and recommend everyone else do?

During every interaction with a client, I make every effort to listen to my clients carefully and then take the time to clarify their needs to ensure we are always on the same page.

How do you overcome the challenges you encounter as a professional?

It is just a matter of your mindset, so I tend to view every challenge as an opportunity to do something great in the face of adversity. With this mindset, I look forward to all the different challenges I encounter and can take a positive, confident approach in dealing with what might otherwise be a frustrating circumstance.

What is one business hint that you’re willing to give away to our readers?

It’s important to recognize when it is most appropriate to focus on the “big-picture” issues with-out getting mired in the details, just as it is important to recognize when a detail-oriented approach is most appropriate. There is lots of value in entrepreneurial adaptability, yet far too many entrepreneurs are only able to do one or the other.

What people have influenced you and might be of interest to others?

My father and grandfather apparently played an outsized role in my career as financial services professional, but I’ve also been influenced by the work of John Maynard Keynes and Benjamin Franklin.