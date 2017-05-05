Groza Learning Center Founder Scott Groza Interviewed

Scott Groza is Co-Founder of the Groza Learning Center situated in Pacific Palisades, California. His facility specializes in offering individualized assessments, tutoring, and test preparation. With over ten years of teaching under his belt, Scott Groza has formulated a successful curriculum to provide students with the most efficient, challenging, and satisfying learning experience.

Please tell us about what you offer at your company.

Groza Learning Center offers a range of educational services to students from the elementary, middle, and high school. At our learning center, we focus on establishing an individualized program for each student. It enables us to cater to their strengths and weaknesses for effective teaching. The environment of our learning center is a reflection of the outdoors. We’ve included various settings for students to study comfortably in such as a log cabin, a meadow, boat, and a floor to ceiling tree.

What drives you to success?

As an educator, I am driven toward helping students reach their potential. I want students to feel the satisfaction of learning. In a traditional school setting, studying is often mundane, daunting, and repetitive to many students. At Groza Learning Center, I try to offer a different experience through a variety of teaching methods and a comfortable atmosphere. There is nothing more fulfilling than seeing a student glow with the thrill of answering a question or solving a problem. Many of our students mention their eagerness to return to the center, despite the fact we are working on schoolwork! I believe a student attaining a love of learning is what drives me the most.

What is one of your favorite quotes?

My favorite quote is, “Your best teacher is your last mistake.” I believe it encompasses a crucial mentality to have. It is often the failures we make that we recall the most. However, that can be turned into a positive experience. Take those vivid mistakes and analyze them. Learn what did and didn’t work. No one reaches the platform of success without first taking the steps toward it. Those steps are taken by overcoming failures and realizing it is a form of progress.

What is one of your favorite books?

One of my favorite books is ‘Drive: The Surprising Truth About What Motivates Us by Daniel H. Pink.’ It was an eye-opening experience to read that book. For some time, I found myself in deep introspection after completing it. I believe the ideas presented could be applied to any person looking to find more satisfaction in life. It is interesting to look back and apply his ideas retroactively to founding Groza Learning Center. I realized I wanted to create my source of satisfaction in the form of teaching the way I thought would be most compelling to students.

What do you enjoy doing in your spare time?

I enjoy reading and writing. When I’m not doing those things, I am spending time with my family outdoors. We sometimes take a walk at the park or take a trip to explore nature.

What is one piece of advice you can give to our readers?

I’d suggest you find and follow your passion. There is no use in subjecting yourself to a career that is unfulfilling. While some of the benefits may be great, there is no point if you are unable to enjoy the other aspects of life. Find what you love to do and work to become excellent at it.