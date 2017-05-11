7 Ways To Improve Performance Of Your Windows PC

Slow laptop or PC is a common problem. Some people lose their temper quickly over this issue. Sometimes you feel like your computer is the one thing that is messing with your life. You just feel that you should change that machine. But before you go out and buy another one, there is a lot of ways to make your PC work faster.

The fact is if you don’t take care of your PC and ignore some addressed problems of the operating system. You might have thought, “It won’t be a problem,” until your PC does not perform same as before. Those little problems mount up, and together they make your PC work slower. Windows PC’s tend to slow down as applications are introduced and used. You just have to take care of those little problems, which won’t be an issue if you diagnose the problem correctly.

If your PC is wasting your valuable time, these tips will help you to make it work faster:

1. Managing Startup Programs:

Does it take a long time to see everything on your desktop after pressing the power button? There is always some software that starts with the startup of the system. If you check the startup menu, you can see that some programs are not necessary at all.

So you can manage startup items for the better boot process. If you are in Windows 7 or Windows Vista, just go to Start button and run “MSConfig” in search text box. It will open a System Configuration window which includes all your startup items. To do the same on Windows 8 or 10, just right-click on Taskbar and select Task Manager to find the list of startup items.

2. Uninstalling The Software You Don’t Need:

Sometimes you use some software for a period of time. After a while, you don’t actually need it, but you forget to uninstall it anyway.

What you have to do is, access the Control Panel and uninstall that software for a better performance of your PC.

3. Removing Bloatware:

Bloatware applications come pre-installed on your system. These apps and programs come bundled with the OS system by third party companies. The fact is, most of these apps include tools which you won’t ever use. These apps remain on your system for no good reason and sometimes run in the background and make your PC slow. So removing all these programs and apps makes complete sense to improve the performance of your PC.

4. Clean Your Drive

Clean up your drives by typing “cleanmgr.exe” into the run menu to get to Disk Cleanup. This is the “search programs and files” box that show when you hit the Windows Start symbol, usually in the lower left of most screens.

5. Remove Temporary Files:

Temporary files pile up on your system as a result of your regular activities like browsing, using multiple apps and programs and so on. You can easily remove these temporary files by heading to

My Computer > Local Drive (usually C:\) > Windows > Temp

and make your PC perform better. In this folder, you can see the all temporary files on your system. Just remove all unnecessary files and programs from here to improve the performance of your Windows PC.

6. Scan For And Remove Malware, Viruses, and Spyware:

Any malware, virus, and spyware make your system slower. So any file that starts with “mal” must be stopped. Regularly scan for malware to get rid of it and scan for viruses. Open your antivirus software and perform a manual full scan to make your PC run faster. DO NOT USE MORE THAN ONE ANTIVIRUS. It will only make your system run slower.

7. Consider Hardware Upgrade:

If you think you have tried everything else, and you are still experiencing system related issues, then it’s time to consider for a hardware upgrade on your system. You can try a new hard disk, SSD, faster video or memory card, etc. to boost up your system’s speed. This might be the coupon out from your current situation.